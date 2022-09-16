When St. Francis Diner announced that the non-profit organization in New Iberia would have to close for a week due to a lack of supplies, students at Catholic High School stepped up to assist the vital organization.
On Wednesday, CHS volunteers were able to deliver a trailer full of canned goods and non-perishables to St. Francis Diner to the point that the facility could barely hold all of the donations.
CHS Principal Chris Bourque said the donation drive came after hearing about the diner’s situation, and after starting a call for donations from the student body the results were better than anticipated.
“All that happened was that we saw St. Francis would have to shut down for a week,” Bourque said. “One of our charisms at CHS is helping the community, so we decided to step up to help.”
Bourque said CHS students were told that a canned drive would be held, and the class with the biggest amount of donations would be gifted with a pizza party.
“We ended up with a whole trailer,” Bourque said. “We were told they were running out of room.”
The goods were delivered to St. Francis Wednesday, with students dutifully walking in and out of St. Peter and De La Salle halls with canned goods to board on the trailer.
Jenny Minvielle, the Catholic High advancement director, CHS students had brought in an estimated 4,500 canned goods for the donation drive.
"We made it a grade level competition with a pizza party as the incentive for the winning grade level. The grade levels with the most amount of cans were so close that we decided to award three of our grades," said Minvielle. "The 5th, 6th and 7th grade brought in over 775 cans each!"
The CHS community also provided a monetary donation that totaled about $1,050 in donations for St. Francis Diner.