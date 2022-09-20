A new project by local artist and teacher Paul Schexnayder aims to help children see Louisiana in a new light with the release of his children’s book.
“The Gumbo Gators” features two alligators, Fran and Van Harahan who tour Louisiana picking up ingredients to make a gumbo, and in the process see some of the most notable sites around the state.
Schexnayder, who has written several children’s books previously, said that painting gators has always been a pastime and creating a story for children surrounding two characters seemed like a perfect fit.
“I had always painted gators and I came up with a story where they start in New Iberia and tour the state,” Schexnayder said.
During the course of the story, Fran and Van pick up ingredients and visit towns all across Louisiana.
“The spicy alligator couple travel the state of Louisiana makin‘ groceries for a gumbo,” according to the summary of the book. “In their boat, they pick up rice in Crowley, sausage in Lafayette and wild game in Shreveport and Monroe.”
The story also introduces children to some of the various waterways of Louisiana from the Bayou Teche to the Mississippi River.
Although this will be his fourth children’s book, Schexnayder said this is his first with Pelican Publishing. After the company agreed to publish the book, Schexnayder said he started last year and had finished the product in April.
As a prominent local artist, it came as no surprise that Schexnayder also provided the illustrations to “The Gumbo Gators” as well. A full tour of signings and events for promoting the children’s story will be held in several locations throughout the year, Schexnayder said.
“It’s a traditional 32-page book, and I was the author and illustrator,” Schexnayder said.
A release party for “The Gumbo Gators” was held Saturday at Schexnayder’s art gallery in downtown New Iberia, and included book signings, a photo booth and of course gumbo to complement the story.
“The Gumbo Gators” is available for sale at local book retailers including Books Along the Teche in New Iberia as well as larger retailers like Barnes & Noble in Lafayette.