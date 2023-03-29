I grew up in New Iberia on Bayou Teche and loved everything about my upbringing. Since then, I have lived in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and Cincinnati. The grass isn't greener elsewhere! We have a unique culture that can not be found anywhere else. Food, people, outdoors, traditional family values.
What Do You Do For Fun:
For fun I spend time with my wife, Caroline and three children Klein (4), Margaret (3), and Nellie (1). This mostly involves playing outside, where our front yard can often be seen cluttered with various bikes and toys. Klein's newest goal in life is catching bayou catfish. Sometimes we will walk or paddle down the bayou to my parent's house for a visit.
Any Hobbies:
Cooking - Cajun food, smoked meats, homemade hot sauce, fishing, guitar and piano, and attending LSU sports events - Geaux!
Who Are Your Role Models:
My parents, grandparents and my wife's parents. I have been blessed with an amazing support structure and host of role models. My parents taught me the value of hard work and respecting others while sacrificing their time and resources to give me and my siblings a great childhood. Most importantly, they raised me in the church and taught me about Jesus Christ - an upbringing that was passed on from their parents. Similarly, I married into a family consistent with how I was raised, and I now have a bonus set of parents worthy of modeling my own parenting after.
What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:
I would like to continue improving the ENT and head and neck surgery care that we can offer locally in town in our Southern ENT office and at Iberia Medical Center. I would like to expand programs currently not available locally such as Inspire implants and cochlear implants for obstructive sleep apnea and profound hearing loss. Personally, I want to continue living on the Teche and add some chickens and maybe even goats (if my wife had her way) to our current ranks of two dogs and three cats.