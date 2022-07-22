qualifying
Buy Now

School Board member Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis qualifies for another term in office at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court's Office while clerk Wess Robison presents the necessary paperwork. 

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election ended Friday with several names being thrown in the ring for federal, state and local political offices.

By noon Friday, 12 people had qualified for the open U.S. Senate office including incumbent for the seat Sen. John Kennedy.



Tags