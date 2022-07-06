If variety is the spice of life, as defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, then the kitchen shelves of those who have developed their own brand of spices must hold a multitude of ingredients. For it is from these kitchen shelves that many Acadiana cooks with a creative spirit, a love of tasty food, and a knowledge of the intricacies of flavors, have developed their own blends of seasonings and food products. Incorporating their generational culinary skills, and through trial and error in their home kitchens, talented family cooks have perfected savory blends of Cajun spices and marketed their final products which enhance the flavors of our own dishes. Cajun seasonings, originating in rural South Louisiana from the Acadian heritage, has no specific recipe, but commonly has the ingredients of salt, black and white pepper, granulated onion and garlic, paprika and cayenne pepper. The unique combination of local spices also launched the immense popularity of Cajun cuisine in the 1980’s, which continues to this day.
I recently spoke with several of those who have used their knowledge of Cajun cooking to produce popular Cajun spice blends and products found in area grocery stores and restaurants. While the motivation for their endeavors into creating unique spice blends may have been different, one basic philosophy was held by all three. Their desire to create delicious meals to share with others was always their primary goal.
Briggs Blanchard of Youngsville, LA, has fond memories of crawfishing with his father and grandfather in the Atchafalaya Basin as a seven-year-old. He developed a love of cooking from his parents, and especially enjoyed family crawfish boils. During the Covid pandemic, when quarantine put a halt to his occupation as a barber at Judd’s Barber Shop in Broussard, he remembered the suggestion from a client of his to develop his own seasoning brand. Through trial and error, he created Blanchard’s Cajun Seasoning, an all-purpose blend which is lower in salt and free of MSG, preservatives, and gluten, in addition to Blanchard’s Seafood Seasoning. He is presently working on an all-purpose seasoned fry batter coming out in the next three months, and he has successfully marketed his products in 102 stores in Louisiana and Texas.
Chip Durand, along with his wife, Lucy, are the owners and operators of the popular St. John’s Restaurant in St. Martinville, and their years-long experience in the food industry has lend itself to the development of their own line of seasoning blend.
As a cattle farmer, while also in the meat market and grocery business since the 1980’s, Chip experimented with combinations of seasonings to suit his own tastes and incorporated it into his hamburger patties and other food items sold in their deli.
With the opening of St. John’s Restaurant almost 12 years ago, he started producing the blend for use in his restaurant, and a year and a half ago started packaging it for his customers. Those with a craving for sweet potatoes on his menu can also enjoy Sweet Treat, a cinnamon sugar combination he created. With the recent purchase of a grocery store in Franklin, across the street from the St. Mary courthouse, customers have another location for purchase of his seasoning blend. Always striving to enhance his patrons’ dining experience, Chip is developing a large green house on the side of his restaurant with plans of growing the vegetables to be used at his restaurant.
A desire to cook healthy and flavorful meals for his family, without added salt and cholesterol laden additives, led Lynn Breaux to develop his own line of products under the name of Savory Cajun. Having now been on the market for over ten years, and found on many grocery shelves around Acadiana, Savory Cajun boasts products such as Lynn’s Creole Shake, Salt Free Creole Shake, and food items such as Pastalaya Mix, Cajun Jambalaya, and Potato Soup. One product which he is proud of is his Shrimp Boil Soup, unique to this area, boasting of all the flavors found in a family shrimp boil.
All of Savory Cajun’s offerings are made from quality products, free of MSG, and with less salt found in other seasoning blends. Lynn’s abilities also extend beyond his skills in the kitchen, as he has designed his product labels, and in addition, with the purchase of his own equipment, mixes, and packages the food products himself.
A misconception of Cajun food in other parts of our country is that it is always spicey, laden with peppers or hot sauce. Though this does not always ring true, and the seasoning blends described in this article will not make most run for the water fountain, it can be accurately said that the abundance of savory offerings created by talented Cajun cooks adds spice to our lives in the home-cooked meals that it enhances.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.