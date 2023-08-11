Cajun Creations - Discover local art, books and music
Memories of a Louisiana Girlhood
By Elizabeth Nell Dubus
Set in the turbulent times of the early twentieth century, Memories of a Louisiana Girlhood recounts the years 1933 to 1945 from the viewpoint of a girl growing up in southwest Louisiana. A unique region of manners, mores, frequent celebrations, and diverse food of both the French and Cajun settlers. Sprinkled among the pages are stories of Dubus's encounters with spirited relatives, adventures with neighborhood children, adolescent growing pains, teen escapades. glimpses into Catholic girls' education, ice cream socials and picnics-all under the watchful and amused eyes of a close-knit community. Recipes from the author's family and friends are lagniappe to be enjoyed again and again.
Born into two remarkable families, author Elizabeth Nell Dubus recall a world that, except in memories, has almost ceased to exist. This memoir makes it real for all who read it.
Elizabeth Nell Dubus is a cousin of James Lee Burke and Andre Dubus III.
If this poppy pink gator looks familiar, it’s because artist Valerie Marze was honored with her art being featured in the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. The original sold, but due to popular demand, prints are still available of this beauty.
Written by Gayle Weber and illustrated by Drew Beech, When I was a Pelican is the follow up to the popular children’s book When I was an Alligator. This time around the main character, the curious, Cajun kid, heads to the beach.
Work: Pink Bathroom 3
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Available:tabithastonearts.com
Price: $480
Tabitha “Tabby” Stone is currently a full time artist in Lafayette. She is a self described “Impressionism. Pop art. Mixed media artist.” She aims to capture more colorful and styled interpretations of everyday life.