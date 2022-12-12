Following a report of a student on campus with a loaded weapon, NISH has gone on lockdown this afternoon.
Police report the student is now in custody. The New Iberia Police is working in coordination with the Iberia Parish School Board to further investigate today's incident.
Due to the student being a minor, the student's identification is being withheld.
Superintendent Heath Hulin released the following statement:
"Students and staff remained safe at all times during the investigation. After
further evaluation, the facility was deemed safe for students to resume normal operations within the school building.
"The school communicated with parents via text alert to inform them of the incident and assure them that students remained safe. The campus remained closed to visitors following the incident, but parents were allowed to check their students out of school upon request.
"The NIPD remained on campus for the duration of the school day to ensure the continued safety of students and staff.
"The school system would like to thank the NISH Administration and Faculty,
the New Iberia Police Department, and the NISH Parents for their cooperation
throughout the incident and for working together to ensure the safety of all
students."
The Daily Iberian will have more details on this breaking story as they become available.