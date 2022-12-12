featured top story IN CUSTODY: Student with loaded weapon causes lockdown at NISH STAFF REPORTS Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following a report of a student on campus with a loaded weapon, NISH has gone on lockdown this afternoon.Police report the student is now in custody. The New Iberia Police is working in coordination with the Iberia Parish School Board to further investigate today's incident.Due to the student being a minor, the student's identification is being withheld.The Daily Iberian will have more details on this breaking story as they become available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Student Education Weaponry Civil Law Report Identification New Iberia Afternoon Lockdown Weapon Custody Most Popular Young Hodges makes most of chance to take down buck Shea’s granddaughter, 14, downs three ducks in the air on Nov. 22 Iberia Parish voters say yes to amendments, new school board member Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident NISH fight to 0-0 tie against ESA at Copa Acadiana Some seeing red as LDWF turns its focus on redfish; lower limits ahead? NISH remain undefeated after 69-58 win over Franklin ACROSS THE BAYOU: God 'fit' the queen NIGC Garden of the Month and horticultural hints Major Change: Eastbound 90 entrance ramps to close until May