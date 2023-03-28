The Teche area is important to me because, as cliché as it may sound, it's home. I would not have the core values and essential life skills instilled in me without the relationships and lessons received from this area.
What do you do for fun?
For fun, I enjoy traveling to different cities to check out local restaurants and attractions.
Any hobbies?
My hobbies are listening to music, working out, planning road trips, and training young athletes.
Who are your role models?
My role models are my entire family because every thing I've accomplished is due to their endless love, support, and encouragement to keep growing.
What are some of your future plans or goals?
Some of my future plans are to graduate from UL-Lafayette with a Masters of Business Administration. In addition, I would like to become a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach. One long term goal is to be an entrepreneur.
Is there anything else you would like to say?
Lastly, I would like to thank Catholic High School. Without that place, I would probably still be chasing my identity. In 2013, they accepted me as student, and in one of the most confusing times of my life, they welcomed me back with open arms. I am forever thankful for the Panther family. To everyone in this building, I want to say that I will continue reaching professional milestones and impacting this community.