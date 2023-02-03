The Iberia Parish School Board voted to approve a request for proposals to upgrade the school district’s technology at Wednesday’s meeting.
Chief Technology Officer Dianne LeBlanc said the resolution had to do with the federal government’s E-rate program, which annually provides funding for schools and public libraries in the areas of telecommunications for school libraries as well as internal connections for routers, Fiber and other areas needed for connectivity.
Although the Iberia Parish School District does not receive E-rate funding directly, LeBlanc said discounts are given based on several factors including whether the district is rural and the poverty rate.
LeBlanc said the district typically received 80 to 90% discounts based off of the data that is typically put into the system.
“The amount you can ask for in a telecommunications application is not limited as long as, per program rules, you ask for no more than what your district needs because there is a rigorous audit process,” LeBlanc said.
The district’s current networking equipment is eight years old, and LeBlanc said many of the components have reached the need for replacements.
“In this RFP we are asking for pricing for networking and equipment,” LeBlanc said. “We’re asking for proposals for the type of switches, make, model, brand and pricing for routers and access points.”
LeBlanc said the district still has enough funding in the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to cover anywhere from 10 to 20% of the total costs of the E-rate funding following the discount that is typically given.
“I believe we have enough money in ESSER that we do not have to come back for a general fund expense,” LeBlanc said.
The board unanimously voted in support of the resolution to begin RFPs for the project.
In other business, the school board unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the month of February as Black History Month following a reading of the proclamation by board member Nursey McNeal.
The proclamation kicks off a month of thematic events and projects that will occur in the school district in observance of Black History Month.