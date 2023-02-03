ipsb
Iberia Parish School Board members review documents related to RFPs for technology upgrades at Wednesday's meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish School Board voted to approve a request for proposals to upgrade the school district’s technology at Wednesday’s meeting.

Chief Technology Officer Dianne LeBlanc said the resolution had to do with the federal government’s E-rate program, which annually provides funding for schools and public libraries in the areas of telecommunications for school libraries as well as internal connections for routers, Fiber and other areas needed for connectivity.



