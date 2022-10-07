The Iberia Parish School Board took a single bid under advisement for the sale of a school district property located at the Acadiana Regional Airport during Wednesday’s meeting.
The board solicited bids for a property located at 418 School Board Dr. By Wednesday’s meeting, only one bid had come in for the property from Advantage Movers LLC.
School board members approved taking the $212,000 offer under advisement. Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said the base minimum for bidding was $209,000, and the board would be seeing an update regarding the acceptance of the bid in the next few meetings.
Two other properties that were solicited by the board did not come in with any bid offers. A wooden framed house in Loreauville owned by the district as well as the former Canal Street Elementary School located in Jeanerette did not generate any bids after a review during the meeting.
Board member Dana Dugas proposed re-advertising both properties for bid once again. However, other board members suggested other means, such as listing them with a realtor or demolishing them.
“If that’s a cypress building, someone may buy it just for the lumber,” board member Jay McDonald said about the Loreauville house.
Maintenance Director Jay McDonald said the structure of the home was still “structurally sound.” “We can look at our options after we bid, we’ll see what happens after that,” Hulin said.
In other business, the board approved a proclamation declaring the month of October as “Bullying, Harassment and Violence Prevention Month” in Iberia Parish.
The board also approved a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 21 — 28 as “Red Ribbon Week” in Iberia Parish schools.