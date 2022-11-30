parks
Alderman Ray Duplechain cast a nay vote on a motion to expand the agenda to advertise for bids on a Jeanerette parks project at Monday's meeting. 

A motion to expand the agenda in order to advertise for bids for park improvements in Jeanerette was shut down at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting when board member Ray Duplechain voted against the measure.

Expanding the agenda at a municipal meeting requires a unanimous vote, which was denied by Duplechain voting in the negative.



