President Biden recently set a goal of slashing cancer death rates by at least 50% in the next 25 years -- and announced billions of dollars in new research funding to make it a reality. It's a plan with sky-high ambitions, a real "cancer moonshot," as the president has branded it.

Unfortunately, that moonshot will likely never get off the launch pad, if some policymakers get their way. They're pursuing a policy designed to undercut U.S. intellectual property rights. Without those IP safeguards, biotech companies simply will not be able to justify investing in the risky, failure-prone work required to cure cancer.



