Biden Administration Issues Fuel Waiver For Multiple States To Ease Gas Shortage
A man refuels at a gas station. President Biden is hoping to drop prices with his latest move (file photo).

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month.

The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep underground storage caverns along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast, will complete Biden’s pledge in March to release 180 million barrels over the next six months, administration officials told reporters Tuesday evening.