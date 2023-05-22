pic
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside the White House after talks on the debt limit with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders. May 16, 2023. (Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Sunday his administration has offered $1 trillion in spending cuts as part of the ongoing talks with Republicans around a budget agreement, but he said no deal has yet been reached.

Biden, speaking from Japan during a press conference following the G7 summit, said his administration wants House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to consider changes to the tax code in addition to spending cuts.







