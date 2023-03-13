Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators
Buy Now

A worker tells people that the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters is closed on March 10 in Santa Clara, California. (file photo).

President Joe Biden reassured Americans early Monday that their money is safe in U.S. banks, after a tumultuous weekend following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and a move by regulators to shut down a second lender.

Americans “should feel confident that their deposits will be there, if and when they need them,” Biden said during short remarks from the White House.



Tags