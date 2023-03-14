Bayou Bend Health System (formerly Franklin Foundation Hospital) is continually evaluating new services to meet the needs of the community. In
recent years, the hospital system has taken actions to improve the overall health and wellness of the communities in its service area by adding new specialties, new physicians, and lucrative partnerships with OrthoLA and Thibodaux Regional Heath System.
“I am so proud of this organization. We’ve improved our quality overall, we have great patient satisfaction scores, and we have a very high star rating with CMS. As we expand, it’s going to be such a huge benefit for the community,” Stephanie Guidry, CEO of Bayou Bend Health System, said of the changes.
The next steps for Bayou Bend Health System include adding on to the hospital with new operating rooms, a new area that will house the MRI machine, and redesigning some areas of the hospital to make them more customer-friendly. Additionally, the hospital system plans to continue adding new specialties, physicians, and surgeons in the future.
The biggest addition to the hospital system comes in the form of the 60,000-square-foot Wellness Center opening on the hospital’s campus in mid-2023. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to receive about 20,000 outpatient visits annually and will be the first facility in St. Mary Parish to integrate physical health, medical care, and behavioral health services all under one roof.
This addition is a shining example of Bayou Bend Heath System’s long-term commitment to the wellness of the people whom it serves. By integrating the components of physical and mental health in an environment that puts the community at the forefront, the tone is set for improving health and wellness.
With this addition of the Wellness Center, many important services will be added including cardiopulmonary rehabilitation which assists cardiovascular, pulmonary, and/or respiratory patients in restoring and maintaining optimal health through exercise and conditioning, strength training, diet education, and emotional support.
There will be programs for diagnoses like COPD, asthma, and even long COVID. Another new service offered will be a Senior Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health program that provides treatment for seniors experiencing depression, anxiety, and other difficulties faced by our senior population.
Also inside the facility will be the much-anticipated 25,000-square-foot Fitness Center featuring high-tech fitness equipment, an indoor walking track, an indoor lap pool, an indoor exercise/therapy pool, and exercise studios for cycling, group exercise, and mind/body focus. Additionally, childcare will be included for all members while they exercise.
Other new services offered at the Wellness Center will include a community education room where hospital and healthcare providers can offer valuable education on medical topics such as arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, women’s health, and more; a banquet room that will be available for rent to host weddings, conferences, Mardi Gras balls, and other events; and a bistro serving healthy drinks and snacks that can also double as a bar during events hosted within the banquet room.
Bayou Bend Health System will continue to leverage its existing partnerships, utilizing the new space to create better and easier access for the community. The growing outpatient physical-occupational-speech therapy services will move from within the hospital to a larger, more effective treatment environment at the Wellness Center, with access to an indoor therapy pool resulting in a better outcome for its Therapy patients.
“For more than 50 years, our hospital has served the healthcare needs of western St. Mary Parish. As we transition from illness to wellness, our goal is to encourage a healthier community through education, space to exercise, professional instruction, and healthy nutrition. There are so many different facets of wellness, and we’re trying to offer a totally encompassing product for everyone. With the addition of the Wellness Center, we are no longer just a hospital. We are a healthcare system,” added Guidry.
Bayou Bend Health System will continue moving forward for greater healthcare, and the mission to provide quality healthcare services to the community in an environment of dignity and respect will continue for many years to come.