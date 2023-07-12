Low staff, high caseloads and an ineffective data system plague the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, according to a report by the state legislative auditor.

The report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguesback's office found the agency might not be receiving all reports of elder abuse; hasn't devised a criteria for handling those cases; doesn't meet required timelines when assigning reports of abuse or neglect to caseworkers; and didn't detail investigative procedures for physical abuse and neglect cases when they result in the death of an elderly person.