ARREST REPORTS
Corey Vaughn
NEWS REPORTER
Jun 10, 2023

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE:The following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 8Dwayne Anthony August, 27, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated.JUNE 9Garnet Marie Collette, 57, Charenton. Possession of marijuana.