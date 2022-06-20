The long wait for an ALDI grocery store in New Iberia is came to an end. Self-described as “one of the most trusted grocers,” ALDI opened its newest location at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 28.
To celebrate the store opening, the first 100 customers received a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorites and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also entered a sweepstakes at a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
“ALDI is intentionally different, and we can’t wait for area shoppers to discover ALDI for the first time with the opening of our first New Iberia store,” Loxley regional vice-president Heather Moore said. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items.
“Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”
The New Iberia opening is the second in Acadiana following the February opening of a branch store in Lafayette. The new locations are part of what the company calls an aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, including the opening of 150 new stores this year.
In the past five years, the shopping district of New Iberia along Admiral Doyle Drive has seen the opening of a Rouses Supermarket, Hobby Lobby and Chick-Fil-A.
Founded in 1961 in Germany, ALDI touts itself as the first discount grocer in the world. The franchise now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976.
The corporation brands itself as a “no-frills” grocery shopping experience that delivers high-quality food and has responsive customer service along with everyday low prices.
The store is also known to partner with a variety of growers including some local farmers to offer a variety of fresh, in-season produce including organic fruits and vegetables.
Equipped with folding camping chairs, New Iberia residents 57-year-old Tedd Blair and his wife Alice, 61, sat in line outside the Aldi store in anticipation of the store’s grand opening.
The couple arrived at the store somewhere between 5-5:30 a.m. and were the first two in line.
“That was the plan,” Tedd said. “We got up early for that.”
The couple is familiar with the store and shop at an Aldi location in Mississippi when visiting Alice’s sister, Tedd said.
“We love it, we love it. The prices are great. Fresh products. (They’ve) always got good deals,” Tedd said and added that the fresh produce is among the couple’s top favorite things the store has to offer.
The line of customers stretched from the entrance of the Aldi store down to the Metro by T-Mobile storefront.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Freddie DeCourt had the opportunity to walk the store prior to the doors being opened to shoppers.
“I know their price points are really good. I think that’s great for our town and then I think they bring some choices – as I’m looking around and have already kind of looked – they bring some choices (in products) that maybe we didn’t have here,” he told The Daily Iberian. “I think it’s always good to have diverse choices for your taxpaying citizens to spend their money on.”