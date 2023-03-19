A new live event in Jeanerette promises to bring a unique festival experience to the Teche Area on March 25.
The Jeanerette Creole Fest intends to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Jeanerette community as well as the surrounding area. The special community benefit event will go toward Jeanerette beautification and will be an opportunity to learn more about the local community along with having plenty of food.
“Our festival is an experience like no other,” according to organizers. “It’s an event to learn more about the community, meet new people, family friendly activities and enjoy the best of our community.”
Monica Duplantis, organizer of the festival, said the event comes from Liz and Terry Creel, owners of the Albania Mansion. Duplantis said the family have been huge supporters of the Jeanerette community and have opened the historic estate to Jeanerette if ever fundraisers or events were needed.
“They are really invested in Jeanerette and bringing the community together,” Duplantis said. “That’s what we want this to be about, bringing everyone together.”
All of the funds generated from the event will go toward the beautification of Jeanerette and the Jeanerette Historic Commission. Duplantis said that 40 vendors had signed up for the event so far, along with 10 teams competing in a gumbo cookoff that will be tested by a panel of judges.
Live music will be apart of the event as well, with three live bands performing on the Albania grounds.
The event will be free to attend and will have unlimited servings of gumbo with the purchase of a wrist band.
The festival will be held at the Albania Mansion, an 1837 home built on the banks of the Bayou Teche and along the historic Spanish Trail. The 9-bed, 9 ½ bath mansion is situated on nine acres of parklike grounds filled with ancient live oaks draped in Spanish moss.
Apart from the historic architecture, the mansion also has bird watching opportunities from the perch of a gazebo along the edge of the Bayou Teche.
Food vendors and music will be available all day during the Jeanerette Creole Fest. The event opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.