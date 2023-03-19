fest

Albania Mansion will be the site of the Jeanerette Creole Fest, which will feature more than 40 vendors, a gumbo cookoff and live music. 

 FROM ALBANIAMANSION.COM THE DAILY IBERIAN

A new live event in Jeanerette promises to bring a unique festival experience to the Teche Area on March 25.

The Jeanerette Creole Fest intends to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Jeanerette community as well as the surrounding area. The special community benefit event will go toward Jeanerette beautification and will be an opportunity to learn more about the local community along with having plenty of food.



