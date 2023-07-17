The Flats Earth Theory: Perfect Smash Burgers and Patio Vibes

You know that meme – the one that says, “The millennial urge to go, ‘I could live here,’ after two days”? There is a very real chance that a first-time visitor to Lafayette could make this statement in all sincerity on the back porch of The Flats. With its quintessentially casual atmosphere and death-row-last-meal delicious cheeseburgers, patrons experience a level of comfort and satisfaction that’s worth sticking around for.
There’s no great mystery why The Flats is so special. It’s the brainchild of four of Lafayette’s most formidable culinary creators – Collin and Jasmyne Cormier, the duo behind Pop’s Poboys, and Matt and Kissy of Blanchard’s BBQ.
“The four of us had been kicking around the concept for awhile,” explains Collin Cormier. “As we began to emerge from the pandemic, we started looking for potential spots and the Tula Tacos space was becoming available, as myself and the other partners made the difficult decision to close that venture down. We thought the layout and the amazing outdoor space might be a perfect fit to make our long-running burger dreams a reality.”
The Flats is truly what burger dreams are made of. The cheeseburgers are the type of food in which you become so immersed while eating that you find yourself snapping out of a beef, cheese and buttered bun induced stupor to find sauce on your face and forearms. The best part? You won’t even care. The Flats’ style of burgers are smashburgers; thin, lacy patties that cook quickly and perfectly.
“When people say it’s their favorite burger in town, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Cormier adds. “In a town of so many great and different burgers, it's really special to be a few peoples favorite.”
The menu takes diners far beyond burger bliss and into casual eating eutopia. The starters are kind of like what would happen if your inner child designed a menu for a modern day slumber party. Their lineup of dips, served with housemade chips, includes zhuzh’d up classics like smoked onion, and Rotel and pepperjack. There’s also the less expected apps, like pickle dip and gulf shrimp. Both of which are creamy, divinely salty and quickly addicting. Back to the realm of between two buns - If burgers aren’t your thing, well, I’d encourage you to try The Flats and see how quickly that changes, but until then, everyone from patty melt purists to vegetarians can indulge.
“We want diners to be able to have the dining experience they want,” Cormier explains. “Whether it’s a quick lunch on your lunch break, snacks and drinks after work, or snacks and drinks and then burgers….then cake!”
That cake he mentions…it’s blue velvet, because why wouldn’t it be. That’s The Flats’ way; creating superb classics and infusing them with a dose of whimsy. The Flats’ sensibility is one rooted in celebrating the beauty of life’s simple pleasures, like home runs, happy hours and killer cheeseburgers.
“We are the type of place for a quick bite or a special occasion and everything in between,” says Cormier. “The Flats is inspired by all of the old-school burger joints that we grew up going to. The places you went after the big game with your family or for your birthdays, or when you’re just craving a juicy burger.”
_______________________
Sidebars and Breakouts
_______________________
THREE MUST-HAVE DISHES
DOUBLE TROUBLE
The Double Burger is two smashed patties with American cheese (or swiss or pepperjack if you wish) on The Flats toasted brioche buns, topped with their signature ella sauce, shrettuce (yes, that’s shredded lettuce), crisp jalapeno dill pickles and grilled onions.
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Spicy Chicken Sandwich has entered the chat. Crispy buttermilk brined chicken tenderloin serve on a toasted brioche bun with habanero honey mustard and dressed with shrettuce and jalapeno dill pickles. Don’t like it hot? It’s available with classic honey mustard.
B*BOP DROP TOP
This is The Flats’ signature frozen drink. It’s made with blueberry vodka, basil tea and fresh lemon. It’s fresh, fruity, frozen and an absolute must have.