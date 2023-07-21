Sunny Side of the Street: MeMe’s Franklin Flower Shop Brings the Downtown Charm

On the far east end of Main Street in Franklin, the first rays of the morning sun illuminate the sunshine yellow building that is MeMe’s Franklin Flower Shop. You can’t miss it. That’s what owner Missy Boudreaux had in mind when she painted the landmark business. While it hasn’t always been such an attention-grabbing color, the flower shop has been a mainstay on Main Street since opened in 1938 by Hattie Martin. For the past three years, Boudreaux has worked to carry on the legacy of providing countless floral designs on Franklin’s Main Street.
“When I was a child, I would go to Franklin Flower Shop with my grandmother,” recalls Boudreaux. “It was nice and welcoming, and I could see it as mine one day. I always wanted a flower shop. My grandmother had a flower garden, and I loved the flowers.”
A licensed florist for 20 years now, Boudreaux first opened MeMe’s Kountry Flowers, which was located at the foot of the Baldwin Bridge near her Jeanerette home. She has provided flowers for births, birthdays, graduations, dance recitals, weddings and funerals for generations of customers.
When she heard that Martin’s son (who inherited the business) began talking about selling it, Boudreaux pounced on the opportunity, and she and husband Leon purchased it in 2020. During the move she discovered Hattie’s wedding dress.
“We have customers who have been with us for 20 years and many of the families who shopped at Franklin Flower Shop have continued coming,” says Boudreaux.
Floral shops are already uplifting places to visit, but MeMe’s has a sort of Steel Magnolia feel to it, which is part of its charm. “When I painted the building yellow, I was thinking of a bright flower,” explains Boudreaux. “At first, some people had a problem with it, but customers started making positive comments, on Facebook, that it brought life to Main Street - which is what I wanted to do. And, of course, this location makes it easier for people to stop in and visit.” Outside the shop, hanging plants and planter boxes dripping with brightly colored flowers cheerfully call passersby to peer into the full glass showcase.
“We sell a lot of roses,” says Boudreaux’s daughter Taryn, who is the manager “but we also have popular arrangements like our “Happy Day” with white daisies and yellow roses, our candy bouquets and snack baskets and one-of-a-kind tropical pieces.” What make the arrangements memorable are the unique containers often used: small flower buckets, colorful waterings cans, polka-dot rubber boots, little wooden adirondack chairs or birdhouses. Also available are helium balloons for all occasions, live plants (their bromeliads are beautiful) and seasonal wreaths. Whether for mom, dad, a spouse, teacher, secretary, an athlete or friend, there is something to be found at MeMe’s. The flower cooler is always stocked with arrangements for walk-ins, or they can be delivered the day of order from New Iberia to Morgan City.
That’s just covering flowers and plants. MeMe’s also has unique gifts and home décor items like Cajun wind chimes and beautiful garden accessories, candles, including the local favorite: handmade Fifolet candles, fragrance diffusers, jewelry and so much more. You can even buy Avon products in the store or reorder your favorite essentials.
MeMe’s sidewalk sales are anticipated events, and at Christmastime the shop holds an open house, like others on Main Street, and throughout the parish, in efforts to promote local shopping.
“Franklin’s Main Street has come so far,” notes Boudreaux. “It used to look like a ghost town, and now you can’t find a parking spot. I’m proud and overwhelmingly honored to have my shop on Main Street; it’s a dream come true.”