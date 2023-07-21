Quantcast
Meet Me on Main | A bouquet of history and sunshine

Sunny Side of the Street: MeMe’s Franklin Flower Shop Brings the Downtown Charm

On the far east end of Main Street in Franklin, the first rays of the morning sun illuminate the sunshine yellow building that is MeMe’s Franklin Flower Shop. You can’t miss it. That’s what owner Missy Boudreaux had in mind when she painted the landmark business. While it hasn’t always been such an attention-grabbing color, the flower shop has been a mainstay on Main Street since opened in 1938 by Hattie Martin. For the past three years, Boudreaux has worked to carry on the legacy of providing countless floral designs on Franklin’s Main Street.

“When I was a child, I would go to Franklin Flower Shop with my grandmother,” recalls Boudreaux. “It was nice and welcoming, and I could see it as mine one day. I always wanted a flower shop. My grandmother had a flower garden, and I loved the flowers.”



