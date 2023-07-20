Quantcast
Handmade in Acadiana | 40 years avec l'accordéon

Squeezebox Central: Lifelong Love for Accordions Creates a Family Business

If you want a really different cultural experience, book a tour with a group of friends and head out to Martin Accordions in Scott, where Clarence Martin, Jr. has been making accordions for four decades. You get live music, histories of the accordion, as well as Cajun and Creole music and a first-hand look at the making of an instrument that holds special respect in Acadiana.

Martin’s appreciation for the accordion began when he was a child, hearing his grandfather and uncle play. As a young man, he opted playing the steel guitar and was a member of accordionist Marc Savoy’s band. But it wasn’t until he took apart an accordion his wife gifted him and rebuilt it that he says he had an understanding of the instrument to the point of wanting to build them. After 35 years as a residential contractor – and two hip replacements – he’s figured out his life calling.



