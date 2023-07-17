Quantcast
Personality Profile | He’s not just promoting it…he’s living it

Louisiane's Native Son: Jourdan Thibodeaux and the Quest to Preserve a Culture

  Updated

Truth be known, I practiced my French before contacting Jourdan Thibodeaux for this interview, in case he wanted to parler en Francais. I was relieved we spoke English because I knew I’d mess up my verb tenses. Now that my parents are gone, I don’t have anyone with whom to practice – but that’s no excuse. And this is what Thibodeaux is trying to prevent from happening as a songwriter, singer, musician and social media personality actively promoting French culture and language by living it.

“If you want to claim a culture, you should be actively participating in that culture,” Thibodeaux has emphasized more than once. For the past six or so years, he has dug deep in his roots and concentrated all of his talents on preserving the French language and culture – which, by the way, includes Cajun, Creole and everything in between. He is living his culture through his language, songs, fiddle playing, storytelling and parenting.



