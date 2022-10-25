Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining Profile

You’ve Got A Friend in Amis: Food with Benefits

Amis Grocery has a pulse of ease and an air of convenience. It’s a place to wander into and grab a fresh lunch or a gallon of milk before you head home. Downtown Lafayette’s only grocery store was born, as the name suggests, out of friendship. Co-owners Bradley Cruice and Rachel Brown designed Amis Grocery to serve the downtown community. 

“We are both very invested in downtown Lafayette,” explains Brown. “When our first business closed due to the sale of our leased building, we knew we had to find a new space in which we could come back to fill a need in the community and in our lives. Downtown is booming and we are here to feed the boom.”

A_MustHave-TurkeyBurger.jpg
B_MustHave-Amis-chickensalad.jpg
C_MustHave-Taco Bowl.jpg


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred