Upcoming Events for October

4 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO

1. 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. The World Championship Gumbo CookOff is a free two-day event that takes place every second weekend in October in New Iberia. Also known as the “Superbowl of Gumbo”, every year dozens of cooking teams and thousands of enthusiasts take over Bouligny Plaza to see who will take home trophies for each category, and earn ultimate bragging rights. Categories include Amateur Chicken and Sausage, Amateur Seafood, Amateur Mélange, Professional Seafood, and Professional Non-seafood. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 8 - 9. Bouligny Plaza, 111 West Main St., New Iberia.  IberiaChamber.org/GumboCookoff.



