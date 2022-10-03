Upcoming Events for October

4 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO
1. 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. The World Championship Gumbo CookOff is a free two-day event that takes place every second weekend in October in New Iberia. Also known as the “Superbowl of Gumbo”, every year dozens of cooking teams and thousands of enthusiasts take over Bouligny Plaza to see who will take home trophies for each category, and earn ultimate bragging rights. Categories include Amateur Chicken and Sausage, Amateur Seafood, Amateur Mélange, Professional Seafood, and Professional Non-seafood. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 8 - 9. Bouligny Plaza, 111 West Main St., New Iberia. IberiaChamber.org/GumboCookoff.
2. Gulf Brew 2022. Join Acadiana Center for the Arts for Louisiana’s oldest craft beer and outdoor street festival in Downtown Lafayette. Guests can sample more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant. This event is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana’s craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place. Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 - 5 p.m. Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
3. Grand Réveil Acadien 2022. GRA 2022 is a multi-parish experience celebrating the lasting cultural impact of the Acadian people with daily events held Oct. 1 - 9 across Acadiana. The purpose of this event is to encourage Acadians from around the world to continue to advance our unique lifestyle through shared memories, French speaking events, bonding and fellowship over Cajun food and music and the general celebration of our shared culture. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 1 - 9. Venues across Acadiana. LouisianeAcadie.com.
4. Bobcat Goldthwait. Lafayette Comedy presents legendary comedian & actor Bobcat Goldthwait. Goldthwait is no stranger to show business. Since his first appearance at the age of 20 on the David Letterman Show in 1983, Goldthwait has gone on to maintain a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian. As a comedian, Goldthwait has starred in multiple HBO and Showtime specials and has toured as an opening act for the rock band Nirvana. Well known for his roles in Scrooged with Bill Murray and as Zed in the Police Academy franchise, Goldthwait has gone on to become a well respected director and Sundance alumni. Thursday, Oct. 13. Doors at 6:45 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Club 337 inside the Doubletree Hotel, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $25. LafayetteComedy.com.
Oct. 1
Delcambre Seafood and
Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Oct. 1
Latin Music Festival
What: The ACLA-Latin Music Festival is coming back to Lafayette and Cimafunk is coming from Cuba to light up the night. As a past Festival International headliner and fan fave, get ready to dance.
Where: Parc International, Lafayette
When: Saturday from 4 - 10 p.m.
Oct. 1 - 31
Fright Trail
What: Fright Trail is recognized as one of Louisiana’s most fun, scariest & best loved Haunted Halloween attractions. Experience something different and enter 20 acres of deep, dark woods inhabited by creatures of the night. Fright Trail takes about 35 minutes to complete and is recommended for ages 8 and up.
Where: Fright Trail Box Office, 5305 Cameron Road, Scott
When: Friday & Saturdays from 7 - 11 p.m.
Admission: $25 cash only
Details: FrightTrail.com
Oct. 1 - Dec. 31
Little Things: Drawings and Photographs
What: Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard is a survey of works on paper by the beloved artist. The variety of media and subject matter on display parallels Packard’s varied life experiences and his appreciation of the entirety of his many intellectual pursuits being greater than the parts.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org.
Oct. 1 - 29
Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is free for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Oct. 1 - 29
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Oct. 1 - Dec. 31
Poetics of Selfhood/Poétique De L’Ipséité
What: Poetics of Selfhood / Poétique De L’Ipséité explores variations on Creole and Francophone identities as expressed through the work of a group of contemporary artists. This project is envisioned as a multi-year, multi-destination exhibition, which will grow and adapt to new contexts of the Creole world as it is re-mounted at new destinations across the French-speaking world.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Oct. 2 - 30
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Oct. 2 - 30
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for events only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Oct. 4 - 25
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Oct. 4 - 25
Improv Comedy Classes with Silverbacks Improv Theatre
What: Silverbacks Improv Theatre offers improv classes in Lafayette where the improv scene has blossomed and continues to grow. This six week course is designed for the complete novice to improv and/or performing arts. Teachers focus on creating a friendly environment for even the most demure wall flower to be able to participate.
Where: Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St, Lafayette
When: Tuesdays from 6 - 8 p.m.
Oct. 4 - 25
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Oct. 5 - 26
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Oct. 6
Brother Dege - Cablog Live
What: Brother Dege & The Brethren will perform songs and tell stories from his award-winning book CABLOG: Diary of a Cabdriver (UL Press 2020). Grammy-nominated Brother Dege Legg (for music in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained) is one of the best-kept secrets in Louisiana; a musician, writer, outsider artist and heir to a long line of enigmatic characters of the Deep South.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Oct. 7
Bach Lunch: Julian Primeaux
What: Acadiana’s favorite lunchtime concert series is back this fall. Julian Primeaux will be kicking off a fun weekend in Downtown Lafayette. In the spirit of bringing back this lunchtime event, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert picnic style. Performances start at noon with food vendors available starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Oct. 8
Zydeco Capital Jam
What: Zydeco Capital Jam is a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans taking place on the second Saturday of every month. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the first of its kind in nearly a decade recalling the tradition from when Zydeco legend Roy Carrier would jam with other great musicians at the Offshore Lounge in Lawtell.
Where: St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas
When: Saturday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-948-8004
Oct. 8
Shadows Arts & Crafts Fair
What: Experience more than 100 vendors from around Louisiana with diverse hand-made items from fine art to food and furniture. A special tour is included in the fee.
Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: ShadowsOnTheTeche.org or 337-369-6446
Admission: $10
Oct. 8
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Oct. 14
Bach Lunch: Les Freres Michot
What: Acadiana’s favorite lunchtime concert series is back this fall. Les Freres Michot will be kicking off the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles weekend in Downtown Lafayette. In the spirit of bringing back this lunchtime event, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert picnic style. Performances start at noon, with food vendors available for attendees to purchase lunch and beverages starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 & 29
Beats on the Bayou
What: Live concert under Isle of Iberia’s pavilion featuring Blake Luquettes and Bad Boys Band. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away. Tickets are $10 and admission is open to the public.
Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia.
When: Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: IsleofIberia.com or 337-256-8681
Oct. 16
Maria Bamford
What: Lafayette Comedy presents comedian and actor Maria Bamford, who is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work including characters on BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots and CatDog.
Where: Club 337 inside the Doubletree Hotel, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
When: Sunday at 6:15 p.m.
Admission: $25
Details: LafayetteComedy.com.
Oct. 19
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Oct. 25
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650.
Oct. 27
AllStars Series Marc Ribot
What: Marc Ribot has released 25 albums under his own name over a 40-year career, exploring everything from the pioneering jazz of Albert Ayler to the ‘Son Cubano’ of Arsenio Rodríguez.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
When: Thursday, October 27, 7:30pm
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
Oct. 29
Music in the Parc:
The Wizard of Oz
What: Follow the Yellow Brick Road and have fun while watching Wizard of Oz. Gates open at 4 p.m. for children’s activities. Movie will begin after dark.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5 - 9 p.m.
Oct. 29
Autumn in the Oaks
What: Moncus Park’s fall celebration will feature plenty of fun for all ages, and features children’s trick or treating, activities, local food vendors and hay rides. Come take your picture in the pumpkin patch, get lost in the maze or simply take a leisurely stroll through the park’s wooded trails.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 5 - 8 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org
Oct. 29
Sweet Dough Pie Festival
What: The festival includes food provided by area food trucks, arts & crafts from more than 100 vendors, music all day long and of course a sweet dough pie contest where the public is the judge. A large variety of sweet dough pies will also be available for purchase including fig, custard, lemon, and blackberry. Covered tables and chairs will be available to relax and enjoy the food and music. Please, no alcohol and no pets.
Where: Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane, Grand Coteau
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: 337-331-6352 and Facebook.com/TownOfGrandCoteauLouisiana