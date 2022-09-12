Travel Acadiana: Three Festivals, Three Towns

It’s fall festival season, and if you’re making plans to attend one of the many festivals, fairs and events going on around South Louisiana, make sure you check out the other activities the host cities have to offer. Here are a few to put on your list.
NEW IBERIA
Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival
September 23-25
While getting your sugar fix at the Sugar Cane Festival, check out the historical and infamous places that make New Iberia a unique destination for the adventurous.
Step Back in Time
Explore Shadows-on-the-Teche, a charming plantation and its exquisitely manicured gardens that tell the story of wealthy sugar planters, the Weeks family, and the hundreds of enslaved men, women and children who worked on the site. Tour the Teche Museum and revel in the vibrant culture and history of the sleepy bayou town, then discover over 40 native species as you trudge through the Swamp Room at the Jeanerette Museum. The 120-year-old Le Beau Petit Musee (the Pretty Little Museum), built of cypress, is a glance at life along Bayou Teche.
Island Hop
A short drive away from downtown New Iberia is Avery Island, home of TABASCO. Tour the factory, lunch at Restaurant 1868 or schedule a Tabasco cooking demo. While there, roam through the ancient oaks of the Jungle Gardens to spot wildlife, bamboo fields and the Buddha statue. Finish the day at Jefferson Island for more semi-tropical flora at Rip Van Winkle Gardens and wander through the historical Victorian-era Joseph Jefferson Mansion, decked out in period paintings and rare French Empire furniture. Dine at the café before strolling over to Rip’s Rookery, home to over 260 species of birds.
Walk in JLB’s Footsteps
Fans of James Lee Burke won’t want to miss the local hotspots made famous by his fictional character, Detective Dave Robicheaux. Meander down Main Street and stop to say hi to the friendly staff at Victor’s Café, where Dave often took prisoners to lunch. Snap photos of the oldest church building in New Iberia, Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, relax at New Iberia City Park or go kayaking on Spanish Lake. Take a boat tour on the winding Bayou Teche and grab lunch at Bon Creole, one of Dave’s favorite eateries.
ABBEVILLE
Louisiana Cattle Festival
October 7-9
When you’re not at the fais do-do or the cattle rodeo, stop to feel the pulse of the heart of Cajun Country: Abbeville.
The World is Your Oyster
Abbeville is a destination for oyster lovers. The first 19th century oystermen used the Vermillion River to sell their mollusks, and today you can shuck oysters at several local eateries. Shucks is a popular oyster bar, serving raw and char-broiled oysters along with their homemade sauces made from, you guessed it, sugarcane. Dupuy’s Seafood & Steak opened in 1869 when Mr. Dupuy harvested and sold his oysters. One hundred forty-six years later, the restaurant is world-famous in downtown Abbeville.
See the Real Abbeville
Saunter down the historic streets of downtown Abbeville, stopping at the restored 1894 train depot and caboose museum Depot at Magdalen Place. Nearby is the Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop Museum, representing Abbeville’s Sicilian side. If you happen to catch a whiff of the sweet aroma of syrup, you’ve probably made it to C.S. Steen Syrup Mill. Since 1910 the Steen family has made pure cane goodness a staple of the Cajun/Creole kitchen table. Finally, pay respects to the men and women in the Armed Forces at the Louisiana Military Museum.
Off the Beaten Path
Grab your binoculars and head to Palmetto Island State Park. Hike or bike the Cypress Trail, then cast a line into the Vermillion River. The state park is covered in massive palmetto trees and native critters – beware of the occasional wild pig! The park is filled with water adventures, including paddling, kayaking and canoeing and there is even a splash pad and playground for the kiddos. Fully furnished cabins for overnight stays are available, or if you prefer a more rugged experience, you can pitch a tent at one of the many campsites.
LAFAYETTE
Fetivals Acadiens et Créoles
October 14-16
Festival Acadiens is only one way to pass a good time in Lafayette. Once the music quiets, experience the joie de vivre of the “Happiest City in America.”
Art Stroll
Downtown Lafayette is home to many talented artists. Hunt for murals on buildings that recount urban lore, statues that whisper from the past, and sculptures that engage discourse. Pose as your best “Y” shape at the Lafayette sign in Parc Sans Souci to snap your obligatory Instagram photo. Browse the walls of the Dirk Guidry Art Studio, Gallery R, Basin Arts or the Benoit Gallery. If you’re feeling inspired to create your own art, take a selfie in front of festive backdrops at Exposure or mix your own candle scent at The Bougie Bar.
Take a Hike
Acadiana Park consists of two hiking trails that total six miles, all within the city limits. Along the way, stop at the Acadiana Park Nature Station to participate in activities and exhibits about local ecology and natural history. A twenty-minute drive to Cypress Island Preserve is home to nearly 10,000 acres of cypress-tupelo swamp and bottomland hardwood forest. Here you can paddle on Lake Martin and hike the banks to catch spectacular views. The Lake Martin Levee Trail is a 2.5-mile-long path where wading birds and nesting alligators dwell.
Don’t Boo-day, Eat Boudin
Lafayette is known for a cornucopia of unique things, but one of the tastiest is boudin. The blend of cooked rice, pork, onions, peppers and seasoning stuffed in a sausage casing is a hot commodity around the area, and everyone claims to serve up the best. Choose your favorite by eating your way through the Cajun Boudin Trail. Get down at Billeaud’s in Broussard, then scoot over to Scott and battle it out at Billy’s and Best Stop. Smoked or original, you can’t go wrong.