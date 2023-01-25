Toast of the Town

Ever wonder what it’s like to walk into a restaurant or bar and order the most expensive specialty cocktail on the menu? We visited some of our favorite spots in Acadiana and asked them to surprise us with something high end and top shelf. Here’s what we found.
POUR Restaurant & Bar
PURPLE RAIN
Feeling a little funky? Why not see how purple looks on you? Whether you visit the Youngsville or River Ranch location of POUR, be sure to ask for the Purple Rain: a rich recipe melding Deep Eddy’s lemon vodka, Pama liqueur, blueberry syrup and pineapple. Served in a martini glass, this frothy delight will have you humming Prince tunes in no time!
Palmyre
CLARIFIED JUNGLE BIRD
This exotic beauty of a cocktail is an ultra-sophisticated older sister of the beachy umbrella drink. The toasted, sugary flavor of rum and the pure sweetness of pineapple are turned down just enough with a hint of lime and a dash of bitter Campari. Add a custom-stamped ice cube with an edible flower frozen inside, and you’ve got an experience of a drink.
Social Southern Table
LOUISIANA A.F.
Social Southern Table may be considered one of the best bourbon bars around, but this unique, farm-to-table-inspired eatery knows a thing or two about other cocktails, as well. This drink with the cheeky name is crafted with a refreshing combination of strawberry-infused J.T. Meleck Vodka, lemonade, cucumber, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.
Little Big Cup
RASPBERRY LEMON DROP
Picture this: a sunny, relaxing afternoon with friends enjoying cocktails on the back porch of Little Big Cup in Arnaudville. In front of you is a beautiful cocktail – a work of art really. You raise your glass, take a sip, and savor the perfect blend of Tito’s Vodka, muddled raspberries, lemon juice, caramelized honey, and simple syrup. Perfection in a glass.