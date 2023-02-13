Quantcast
Dining Profile

The Way SuShe Rolls

How One Culinary Artist is Satisfying Appetites and Elevating Entertainment

The days of one-dimensional occasions lacking grandiose have fallen behind us like crepe paper streamers as we move full speed ahead into the dawn of the age of experiences. Anything worth celebrating deserves a unique experience, the more bespoke, the better. This is exactly what SuShe provides. SuShe is a live sushi catering service owned and operated by 24-year-old Sushi Chef Chloe O’Neil. The business began as all of the best things seem to, by accident. 

“In the summer of 2021 I began making sushi for myself at home,” O’Neil recalls. “I was a college student, so I thought it may be a little more cost efficient to start making sushi at home instead of going out for it. After the second or third time I started practicing plating it. I love making food look aesthetically pleasing on a plate and deem it an art form – one of my favorite art forms. I posted a picture of my plating on social media and a friend reached out to see if I would be interested in live-catering hors-d’oeuvres portions of sushi for her brother’s engagement party.” 

Must Hav e - Tuna Bites.jpg
Must Have - Chive.jpg
Must Have - Fried Roll.jpg


