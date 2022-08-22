Quantcast
The Art of the Keepsake - Pressed Petals Give New Life to Meaningful Moments

You never know when a pastime or interest will lead to a business. When Anne Venable, founder of Preservation Press in Lafayette, pressed her first flower, she was a college student just trying to decorate her apartment by recreating botanical prints from a picture she saw in a Restoration Hardware magazine.

Maybe it was opening and closing those medical school books she used to press the flowers that made the kinesiology student question her path and realize she preferred working in a more creative, self-soothing craft. Her father, a cabinet maker at the time, made her first wooden press – a 1” x 24” – and she pressed onward from there.



