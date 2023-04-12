This is usually where I get to tell readers what they can look forward to on the inside of the current issue – all the highlights punctuated with a personal reflection, an anecdote, maybe a behind-the-scenes story. But this month I’m going to leave the exploration to you and, instead, use this corner of the page to look ahead.
Let me explain. The next two issues ofAcadiana Lifestylewill feature some very impressive people. In May’s Bright From the Start feature, we’ll get to know some Acadiana kids who are bright stars in their own, unique ways. Accomplished in academics, sports, leadership or simple kindness, this group of young people is always a delight to profile. In June, we’ll shift our focus to the trailblazing women of Acadiana, as we celebrate a group of (always-amazing) Women Making a Difference.
The only problem is, I haven’t met them yet. That’s where you come in. Simply put: tell me about it by nominating a candidate for Bright From the Start or Woman Making a Difference in one of several ways. You can simply email me (annes@acadianalifestyle.com) and tell me the person’s name, how to contact them, and what makes them a good candidate. Or you can PM us the information on Facebook or Instagram. Or be on the lookout for the official nomination form. While we always have our ear to the ground, constantly taking notice of impressive people doing important things, we also rely heavily on individuals and organizations in the community telling us their first-hand experiences.
I’ll be waiting to hear from you and, in the meantime, enjoy the issue!