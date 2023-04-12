Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editor's Letter

Tell Me About It

Anne Songy.jpg

This is usually where I get to tell readers what they can look forward to on the inside of the current issue – all the highlights punctuated with a personal reflection, an anecdote, maybe a behind-the-scenes story. But this month I’m going to leave the exploration to you and, instead, use this corner of the page to look ahead. 

Let me explain. The next two issues of Acadiana Lifestyle will feature some very impressive people. In May’s Bright From the Start feature, we’ll get to know some Acadiana kids who are bright stars in their own, unique ways. Accomplished in academics, sports, leadership or simple kindness, this group of young people is always a delight to profile. In June, we’ll shift our focus to the trailblazing women of Acadiana, as we celebrate a group of (always-amazing) Women Making a Difference. 



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred