Stars of Style Meet & Greet

Honorees seated from left: Jenny Toups, Hailey Fouquier, Marcie Patout, and Chris Patout; Standing from left: Kristine Trahan, Emily Katherine Trahan, Amber Bessard, Troy Toups, James Stein, Chelsea Stein Mullen, Laci Norris, Nicole Delahoussaye, Hunt Simon, Jacob Thompson, Beth Trahan Viator and George Viator.
Honorees seated from left: Jenny Toups, Hailey Fouquier, Marcie Patout, and Chris Patout; Standing from left: Kristine Trahan, Emily Katherine Trahan, Amber Bessard, Troy Toups, James Stein, Chelsea Stein Mullen, Laci Norris, Nicole Delahoussaye, Hunt Simon, Jacob Thompson, Beth Trahan Viator and George Viator.
Stars of Style committee members present (from left): Courtney Broussard, Jeanne Escuriex- Cutrera (chair), Sarah Boudreaux, Brittany Viator, Ronnie Gonsoulin and Ted Viator (chair).
Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival board members present (from left): Courtney Broussard, Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera, Daniel Gonsoulin, Kristie Blanchard (board president), Ronnie Gonsoulin and Ted Viator.
Attendees supported honoree Emily Katherine Trahan by wearing outfits from her boutique. From left: board president Kristie Blanchard, Maddie Thompson (wife of honoree Jacob), Kristine Trahan, Laci Norris, Emily Katherine Trahan, Nicole Delahoussaye and Marcie Patout.
Stars of Style honorees (from left) Kristine Trahan, Amber Bessard, Jenny Toups and Emily Katherine Trahan.
In July the Sugar Cane Festival community attended the Stars of Style Gala, celebrating the honorees vying for Top of the Crop naming rights. To kick things off, festival board members, along with honorees and Stars of Style committee members and chairs, gathered at the home of board member Ronnie Gonsoulin for a Meet and Greet on June 10.