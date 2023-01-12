Splurge in a Different Way

The trend of monthly subscription boxes and products became popular in 2010 with the beauty box Birchbox. Though some say the idea actually came from The Book of the Month Club, which started in the early 1900s. Regardless of who the credit goes to, subscription boxes are the norm, allowing you to receive almost anything every month right to your door. If you are looking for a new treat each month, we rounded some local subscription services perfect for anyone.
Stop and Smell the Roses
Thistle Co., New Iberia
Katie Parris began her event planning company in 2013, and five years later, she expanded her services to include full service floral design. Parris saw the joy that flowers brought to people but also understood how expensive fresh flowers can be. So she decided to create the Flower Club, a monthly subscription that delivers a beautiful arrangement to your door each month. “It allows people who enjoy flowers to receive them regularly at an affordable value,” says Parris. And what’s more, Parris and her team choose the day of the delivery, so the recipient will always be surprised. And who doesn’t love a surprise bunch of flowers?
The Flower Club is a perfect gift for Valentines Day, birthdays, Mother’s Day, or just because. Brighten up any space – or face – with the delight of seasonal flowers right to your door. Choose from three monthly subscriptions.
Sharp-dressed Man
Short & Fat, Lafayette
Blake Adams and Jeff Martin are the owners behind this men’s monthly subscription. “We both had trouble finding dress clothes ‘off the rack,’” says Adams. “We knew that we weren’t the only guys out there with this issue and there weren’t any companies catering to the short and fat man!”
The Lafayette based company offers custom-made shirts for the “vertically challenged and horizontally blessed man.” Subscribers click on the website to create their very own shirt, pants, blazer or suit and with a click of a button the garment is sent right to their door. And don’t worry, the website walks you through the design process – it’s “kindergarten simple.” Shoppers can choose new clothing monthly, every other month, or quarterly.
This is the first dive into retail for entrepreneurs Adams and Martin. In addition to designing custom clothing, the duo produces entertaining videos and online courses for their customer base.
Let Them Eat Cake
Guidry’s Cake Shop, New Iberia
Guidry’s Cake Shop has been whipping up homemade sweets since 1976. If you have a sweet tooth (or possibly lots of birthdays to celebrate), Guidry’s offers a Cake of the Month Club. For either six or twelve months, you can receive a delicious seven inch cake for a special treat or occasion. Each month the flavor will be a surprise, but you can guarantee you will love every piece.
Gladys Guidry loved to bake and spent many nights perfecting her baking skills. When she was asked to take over a mom and pop bakery in New Iberia, she didn’t hesitate and quickly devoted her time to baking light, fluffy cakes. Still today, Guidry bakes every cake from scratch, “the old-fashioned way.” Flour is sifted and ingredients are measured one by one. Even the icing is homemade.
With delightful cake fillings such as banana creme, chocolate pudding, coconut, lemon or pecan and finger-licking icings like buttercream, chocolate and vanilla, who wouldn’t want to receive a beautiful cake each month?
Go Fish
Cajun Lures, Kaplan
No fishing enthusiast wants to be without bait. The Cajun Lures Catch Club is perfect for anglers of all experience levels. Their lures are made by anglers, for anglers and promise to do one thing: catch fish. As an avid fisherman, Zach Dubois created this company so he would never have an empty tackle box.
These locally made lures can be shipped to your door each month. In the box you will receive a variety of Cajun lures based on the season, a tip of the month card and a little lagniappe. The Kaplan based company also sells products like T-shirts and hats and offers tricks and techniques for using their unique lures.
Cajun Lures products are “designed, tested, and refined to produce results that anglers expect. To CATCH FISH.” Choose the color and action of your lure to make sure the fish bite. Never be without bait again!
Tastes Like Home
Cajun Crate, Lafayette
Looking to send Cajun fixings to loved ones out of state? Cajun Crate is the perfect subscription box for anyone who loves local Louisiana staples but can’t get them. This local company visits farmers markets and local grocers throughout Louisiana to find brands with unique and small productions.
Inside the box, subscribers can expect items from at least seven Louisiana-owned businesses. Many of the brand partners source local ingredients, so the support of one brand helps support several other family-owned businesses. The boxes include ingredients for your favorite dish, drinks, and snacks from parishes throughout Louisiana.
Send King Cake to your cousin in Colorado, ship Tabasco to your Tante in Texas, give gumbo to your granny in Georgia. Choose from a three, six or twelve month subscription and share the tastes of home.