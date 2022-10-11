Self-Care Weekend: You Do You

Our work weeks are hectic, dictated by packed schedules, deadlines and obligatory events. Sometimes we need a little R&R from the stress of it all. So, this weekend, make sure the only thing you need to be on time for is your hot stone massage. Read on and relax.
TREAT YOURSELF
When you need a reset, there are plenty of ways to recharge and reboot. Pamper yourself with self-care services that will have you ready to take on the world.
Spa Weekend
You can book several services at Nouveau Visage in Broussard that will make you feel like a new person. Try an anti-aging facial to stimulate cell renewal or microdermabrasion to exfoliate uneven skin. Settle in for a hot stone massage to loosen those aching muscles or hydrate your skin with dermal hydration therapy. Try Spa Almaz in New Iberia for a soothing massage, and reward yourself with a professional makeup makeover. Afterward, head to your favorite nail salon and treat yourself to a deluxe manicure and pedicure.
Rejuvenating Alternatives
Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese treatment without the use of harmful medication. Tiny, sterile needles are inserted into muscular trigger points to help relieve chronic pain, headaches, allergies, stress and prevent overall illness. Lori Scott in New Iberia offers acupuncture and classes on how essential oils are used for health benefits. Feeling depleted? Get pumped with a vitamin IV infusion at Vivid Infusion in Lafayette for an energy boost, mood enhancement and a wellness shot.
Mindful Memories
Invite your gal pals to join you for some inspiring and enlightening experiences. Let your creative juices flow at Painting With a Twist or trademark your candle scent at the candle-making Bougie Bar. Check the itinerary at Root Floral Design to sign up for a bouquet-making class. Indulge in a high-end wine dinner at the Kitchenary in the Oil Center or hone your master chef skills during one of their cooking classes.
STAYCATION
Sometimes a night away is all you need. Consider checking into one of these peaceful and quaint B&Bs around Acadiana.
Country Charm Bed & Breakfast
This B&B in Breaux Bridge is the perfect staycation getaway. Located on the old Magenta Plantation grounds, you can rest your head in a picturesque cottage or the barn loft suites. Take in the beauty of the ancient live oak trees and appreciate the tranquil sounds from the bayou. Spend some time fishing on the privately stocked pond on this secluded property. Enjoy a delicious meal prepared in the outside kitchen before heading to the swing on the dock to catch up on your favorite book.
The Cottages at Rip Van Winkle
Spend the day purposefully roaming the gardens at Rip Van Winkle and delve into a bit of nature therapy. Nature therapy reminds us of the relationship between humans and nature by being mindful and intentional. Breathe in the native flora and observe the wildlife deliberately. Listen to the coos of colorful birds at the rookery and the hum of the insects as you free your mind of the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Stop by the Buddha temple and let your thoughts take a back seat as you concentrate on the present and find your inner peace.
The Carriage Hotel
A night at this boutique hotel in River Ranch will feel like you are living the resort life. Spend the afternoon being pampered at the RiverSpa, hit the sauna or lay out by the pool. Read a book at the pavilion while watching people stroll the cobblestone streets and admire the colorful southern homes. Restaurant-hop through the many dining options like Pour or Rock ‘n Sake and top off your night with a digestive from Reve.
MEDITATIVE TIME-OUT
When was the last time you were genuinely focused on yourself and at peace with your mind, body and soul? It may be time to get your mind right.
Namaste
Yoga is a restorative way to become one with your inner core. Through mindful breathing and intentional poses, you will feel grounded and present. GoodWolf Yoga in Lafayette offers meditative classes that bring balance and peace physically and mentally. Sweat it out during a hot yoga class at Zen Den. Stretch under the infrared heating panels to address muscle and joint stress and align with your spirituality. Try The Space Yoga Studio, no matter your experience, and create your own yoga journey.
Lafayette Salt Cave
The benefits of salt therapy are astounding. Spending time at the Salt Cave in Lafayette can aid respiratory problems and enhance skin care. Lie down on the bed filled with Pink Himalayan Rock Salt that keeps the room cool and dry and relax in the warm glow of the salt lamps and the soft music. During your fifty-minute session in the salt room, you will breathe in nano-sized salt particles that will aid your mental, physical and emotional health.
Bayou Lotus
Located in Jeanerette, Bayou Lotus is a wellness studio that offers sound therapy and self-healing. Through yoga classes and expressive arts-based therapy, Bayou Lotus teaches us that restoring the natural healing force within is the only way to heal your body truly. Other arts-based therapies are chi gong, singing, music and bilateral vibration therapy. Sound therapy provides healing powers through vibrations and gentle pitches, and it is used to lighten moods and enhance your mind.