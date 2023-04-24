Save the Date and Join the Fun

Last year, sisters and owners of JD & Company Maree Dubuse and Marilynn White launched a line of card games with a Cajun twist. Their Geaux Fish decks, Geaux Louisiana™, Geaux Tigers™ and Geaux Eat/Old Chef™, debuted in August, each representing a different aspect of Louisiana culture and brilliantly illustrated by longtime friend and local artist Paul Schexnayder. Now the sisters have again teamed up with Schexnayder to present their newest card game: Old Maid of Honor™. And what better way to celebrate its launch than two contests and a wedding bash? Read on.
“The idea popped into my head to make the Old Maid game into the Old Maid of Honor. It hadn’t been done before, so I ran with it,” DeBuse recalls. “And what a fun wedding party favor it will make.”
The new card game has been a year in the making. DeBuse first had to submit and obtain the copyrights to Old Maid of Honor™, and then she and Schexnayder had to nail down the card art. “There are 24 wedding roles depicted, from the parents of the bride and groom to the limo driver and caterer.”
Now that the cards are complete, the big day has arrived. But rather than the typical promotion of a new product – a post on social media or a quick addition to the website – DeBuse wanted to introduce the deck in a special way. “The maid of honor is usually the unsung hero of the wedding,” DeBuse admits. “She doesn’t get much recognition, and she is the one who helps the bride along the way, so she deserves a little something more.” So JD & Company will be introducing the Old Maid of Honor playing cards at her very own reception. And there will be cake!
“First, we’re having a contest to name the Old Maid of Honor. When her name is chosen, she will cordially invite everyone to her reception,” DeBuse explains. Enter your suggestions for this old gal’s name by 11:59 pm CST on March 23, for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to JD & Company. The winner will be announced on March 24.
The Old Maid of Honor party will be held at the New Iberia Downtown Art Walk on April 29, where the new cards will be officially announced during a reception held at A&E Gallery. And that’s not all. “We are having another contest for the most ‘memorable’ bridesmaids dress. Participants can send up to five different photos to our website. The public will vote on the most memorable dress, and the winner will be announced during the reception.”
Always the bridesmaid and never the bride? Submit a photo of yourself decked out in the most memorable wedding party attire (think: questionable colors, extraneous embellishments and eccentric accessories) for a chance to win a $250 gift certificate to JD & Company. The winner of the Most Memorable Bridesmaid’s Dress Contest will be featured on the company’s website and social media platforms and in Acadiana Lifestyle.
Be on the lookout this month for deadlines and details about the two contests and be sure to make plans to attend the reception. For official rules to enter the photo contest, visit JD & Company on Facebook or go to