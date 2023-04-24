Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the “Old Maid of Honor”

Save the Date and Join the Fun

New Card Game Shuffles Into Stores This Spring

Last year, sisters and owners of JD & Company Maree Dubuse and Marilynn White launched a line of card games with a Cajun twist. Their Geaux Fish decks, Geaux Louisiana™, Geaux Tigers™ and Geaux Eat/Old Chef™, debuted in August, each representing a different aspect of Louisiana culture and brilliantly illustrated by longtime friend and local artist Paul Schexnayder. Now the sisters have again teamed up with Schexnayder to present their newest card game: Old Maid of Honor™. And what better way to celebrate its launch than two contests and a wedding bash? Read on. 

“The idea popped into my head to make the Old Maid game into the Old Maid of Honor. It hadn’t been done before, so I ran with it,” DeBuse recalls. “And what a fun wedding party favor it will make.”



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred