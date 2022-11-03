Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Personality Profile: Denny Culbert

Food is an international language – one that South Louisianans know well. A sandwich of juicy hand-pulled pork piled high, with a bacon fig jam in a shiny buttered bun needs no further explanation. Just ask Denny Culbert, a commercial and editorial food photographer, who’s made a career of taking food photographs that make people think, “I want some of that!”

Ironically Culbert’s story of chasing food begins in the land of meat and potatoes: northeastern Ohio. He became sold on the art form in a darkroom at his high school while taking a black and white photography class. “The darkroom made the process more tangible – like I was really creating something,” he says. Fixated on photography, he would later job shadow a photojournalist in Ohio who would set him on the start of his career path. “It was a great way to learn about new places; I went to every festival, school board meeting and football game,” he recalls.



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred