Off the Parade Route

Revelers from near and far visit South Louisiana during Carnival Season to experience the unique and wild customs locals look forward to with mouthwatering anticipation (maybe that’s the King Cake). Hearing about the Mardi Gras is quite different than seeing it for yourself. But what to do in between flamboyant floats rolling through the parade routes, screaming at total strangers to throw something, and scrambling for prized throws? The little towns known for their big parties have quite a lot more to offer than a day of debauchery and mess to clean up after. So when the bead-hoarding crowds have all gone home and the smell of tractor-truck fumes has faded, check out what to do off the route.
EVANGELINE PARISH
Once the Mamou Mardi Gras parade is done and you’ve caught enough chicken, sausage and other fixins’ to make a hearty gumbo to last the rest of the month, be sure to follow the fun to a different route through Evangeline Parish.
Show me Something, Mister
Evangeline Parish is deep-rooted in a narrative of rich culture. Dance through the history of Acadiana’s own music genre, swamp pop (a blend of New Orleans-style rhythm and blues, country and western, and traditional French Louisiana musical influences), at the Swamp Pop Museum in Ville Platte. Stumble upon a new treasure in one of the many antique stores on Main Street. The Wyble Collection showcases vintage lamps, desks and glassware. At Cottage Couture, you can find anything from vintage to modern jewelry, and then grab a sandwich at the cafe.
From the Boudin Trail…
The best way to experience a region is through its everyday food – and boudin is just that. The pork, rice and seasoning stuffed in an edible casing is a go-to, quick snack or a full-fledged meal. Boudin can range from mild to spicy, juicy to dry, and every town claims to make “the best.” Take a self-mapped tour through the backroads of Mamou and stop at Charlie’s Meats to Big Poppa’s Cajun Smoke Meat in Chataignier. Stop in at Teet’s Food Store and Frank Fontenot’s Meat Market and decide whether you prefer smoked or original.
…To the Nature Trails
If you are the outdoorsy type, Evangeline Parish has some of the best campgrounds and nature trails in the south. Chicot State Park is perfect for freshwater fishing, exploring the landscape or mountain biking the terrain. Stay at PJF Farm and Lodge, a conservation and recreation area at Cazan Lake. Described as “paradise in disguise,” you can tour the wildlife communities and ecoregions of south Louisiana. Head over to Lakeview Park & Beach in Eunice where you can lay out on the sandy beach and catch love jam sessions from local bands on Saturday nights.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
No need to end the party just because the family-friendly Youngsville Mardi Gras parade has thrown its last bead. When the trucks stop rolling, it’s time for you to get rolling on the streets around Youngsville.
I’m Just Here for the King Cake
The legend of this sweet circular pastry is baked in diverse history and the origin of hiding the baby is still up for debate. But what we all can agree on is this: King Cake is one of the best parts of Mardi Gras – and everyone has their favorite kind. At Pouparts you can choose between a traditional French King Cake with almond filling or a fresh brioche dough Mardi Gras King Cake. Be sure to grab a Keller’s homemade danish pastry King Cake before they run out. Or opt for a more donut-style from Meche’s, where the King Cakes are fried!
Food from the Past
There are so many options for dining, you’ll be hard pressed to choose. Stop in at Morvant’s Bar & Grill, open over 95 years, and order up a world famous burger. A hop skip and a jump over to Broussard will land you at Poor Boys Riverside Inn, open first as a snowball stand then a restaurant in 1932, for some of the best seafood in Acadiana. Head over to Alessi’s Pizza House for a slice of the simpler times of 195, when Italian food was a rarity to Cajuns. Top it off with ice cream the old fashion way at Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe, opened in 1940.
Cajun for a Day
When in Cajun Country, do as the Cajuns do. Transport to pre-Civil War times at Vermilionville Living Museum, a 23-acre historic and folklife park that depicts Acadiana, Creole and Native American cultures. Take a tour from an authentically clad antebellum guide, learn how to two-step like a pro, or whip up a pot of hot and spicy gumbo. Then pop over to the historic Alexandre Mouton House and Gardens, where you can learn about the rich narrative of the house and behold the treasured artifacts that each have a place in Lafayette lore.
IBERIA PARISH
When the last of the beads at the Grand Marais Mardi Gras parade are thrown and the crowds have all gone home, life in New Iberia doesn’t stop. There is more to this seemingly unobtrusive town that is known for sugarcane, rice and a dab of spice.
Sweet, Spice and Everything Rice
Schedule a tour at Conrad Rice Mill, the oldest rice mill in America, that is a “rare surviving example of a factory using a belt-drive power transmission.” Head over to Jeanerette to the Le Beau Petit Musee (or Pretty Little Museum) for a history lesson on the sugarcane and cypress lumber industries. For something more spicy, make your way to Avery Island for a tour of the Tabasco factory built on a salt dome. Finally, stop at the Bayou Teche Museum and immerse yourself in the deep roots of the bayou town.
Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler
The fun doesn’t have to stop when Carnival is over. Downtown New Iberia on Main St. has shopping, dining and nightlife for everyone. See what treasures you can find at Sweet Caroline’s Antiques & Architectural Salvage. Pick up a new read from a local author at Books Along the Teche. Then peruse the vibrant and cultural canvases of Paul Schexnayder’s A&E Studio and Gallery. Grab lunch at Bon Creole, happy hour at NILA’s Bourbon Hall then dinner at Preservation Bar & Grill. And if you still have pep in your step, end the night, make your way to the dance floor at Carabella’s Bar.
Farmin’ Around
New Iberia is a land of farmers, so why not experience a day in the life of one? Pick your own strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes and peaches at Eddie Romero’s Orchard. Frolick among the sunflowers and peonies at Petite Anse Farm, a Louisiana farm on the bayou. You can pick your own bouquet of seasonal flowers or even get a landscape consultation. (Be sure to check online to see what’s in season.) Move on over to Gonsolin Farms to pick out a grass fed beef loin or shop in their local retail for homemade seasonings or cooking utensils.