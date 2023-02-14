Quantcast
Travel Acadiana

Off the Parade Route

Things to do after the last float passes

Revelers from near and far visit South Louisiana during Carnival Season to experience the unique and wild customs locals look forward to with mouthwatering anticipation (maybe that’s the King Cake). Hearing about the Mardi Gras is quite different than seeing it for yourself. But what to do in between flamboyant floats rolling through the parade routes, screaming at total strangers to throw something, and scrambling for prized throws? The little towns known for their big parties have quite a lot more to offer than a day of debauchery and mess to clean up after. So when the bead-hoarding crowds have all gone home and the smell of tractor-truck fumes has faded, check out what to do off the route.



