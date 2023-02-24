Next-Level Camping in Your Own Backyard

Whether you’re having a birthday party, a girls’ night in, or a romantic anniversary, Bonin offers several options for a unique celebration – and she didn’t forget about the boys with her Ahoy! pirate-themed tent.
Owner Andrea Bonin decorates each interior with attention to every detail according to the party’s theme.
Looking for something unique and fun to do for your child’s next birthday party, girls’ night in, anniversary, or department retreat? You just might find the answer in your own backyard.
The idea for Glamp It Up, Acadiana’s newest and coolest way to spend an unforgettable night, came to Andrea Bonin as she began planning a birthday party for her immune-compromised daughter during the height of Covid. She came across a company that would pitch glamping-style tents in her backyard for a luxurious slumber party – perfect for her daughter’s celebration.
There was one problem: the service wasn’t based in Lafayette, and they weren’t willing to travel. So she searched for other businesses with the same concept and soon learned there was none like it anywhere near Acadiana. She told her husband that she could offer this service in the area – after all, it would only be a weekend gig. So, with his support, Bonin dove into researching exactly how to start a glamping business.
During her research, Bonin found a person in Mississippi who not only started a hugely popular glamping business, but also offered glamp coaching. Since Bonin’s professional career consisted of years working in HR, she didn’t know the first thing about building a glamping business from scratch, so she signed up for the coaching sessions.
Through the sessions, she learned the basics, such as obtaining an LLC and liability insurance, determining pricing structure, and writing contracts. She also gained insight into creating a simple website and marketing her new service through social media. Bonin purchased two canvas, waterproof, fire-retardant tents, each about 315 square feet. She purchased memory foam mattresses of various sizes and filled her online carts with decorative items like breakfast trays, LED and galaxy lighting, lanterns, throw pillows and dried garlands.
She and her husband set up the tents, and Bonin went to work decorating. “I love to do creative things,” admits the mother of three. “I love decorating and always find a way to do it cheaper. I don’t get to tap into my creative side a lot at work, so decorating the tents is such a fun outlet.” Once the tents were finished, they snapped photos for the website. Then, the first ever Glamp It Up Lafayette birthday party took place for her daughter and six of her best friends. And the party was an instant hit.
Bonin immediately started advertising on Facebook, and reached out to Macaroni Kid, a website that provides local activities and news for parents and their kids. Then, in May, Glamp It Up officially opened for business. It didn’t take long for kids of all ages to request backyard camping for their birthday parties. Bonin found herself booked every weekend through the summer. Not a bad problem to have for a side hustle meant solely as a creative outlet. She also received a promotion at the University of Lafayette, where she worked in HR, so her simple working mom lifestyle went from zero to one hundred almost overnight.
Since the start of Glamp It Up, Bonin and her husband have been pitching tents almost every Friday and Saturday. The total setup takes about three hours, which they do on the day of the party. “After the tents are up is the fun part. I get to decorate the cozy party area with whatever theme the client has chosen and try to make it uniquely special for that occasion.”
The themes range from a romantic couple’s night to a ten-year-old’s dream slumber party. The TikTok-clad theme comes with cool lighting and plenty of space to practice dance moves. A Night to Remember is the ultimate romantic staycation with elegant décor and a king-size memory foam mattress. Calm Down and Jammie Up is one of the more requested slumber party themes and can fit up to seven invitees. A projector and 72-inch screen can be added for movie night, and an AC unit comes with all setups. Though most of her clients have been girls, there is a boys’ Ahoy! theme, decked out in a pirate and treasure motif. “I even had a group of older ladies book a tent for their Christmas party. They had a blast!”
This adventure has brought Bonin and her clients some cherished moments. “I love watching the kids’ reactions when they first see their little getaway. Even the adults are amazed at the outcome. Seeing my clients’ faces is the best part of it all.”
Bonin never expected glamping to be as successful as quickly as it did. And though she has enjoyed every minute, she plans to take some weekends for herself and her family this year. “I have weekends blocked off for the year, so I’m not constantly going and going.”
Bonin might be learning to take time off, but she certainly won’t be slowing down. She reports, “I plan on doing one or two new themes this year.”