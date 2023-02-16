My Afternoon with Captain Tucker and Jolie

How is it possible I’ve grown up in Louisiana and never been on an airboat swamp tour? No matter. I checked that off my bucket list at Basin Landing this month. Wind in my hair, roar of the engine, and some of the most beautiful swampland around. Oh, and there was that moment I stared into the eyes of an alligator from just a few feet away. More on that later.
On the day of our tour, my husband and I drove a short 30 minutes to the marina in St. Martin Parish. Ample signage led us up and over the levee where, at the top, we were able to see the entirety of the operation. The property was purchased as a small marina in 1999 by current owner Tucker Friedman, but has grown into one of the biggest attractions in the area.
Inside the General Store, we were greeted by Kellie Smith and Christine Friedman (daughter of the owner), who gave us a little background on the facility and (thankfully) pointed out the location of the restroom, reminding us there are no bathroom breaks on the hour-and-a-half tour. A quick waiver signature, a mental note to make sure to return after the tour to check out all the swag available in the store, and we were on our way. Side note: they provide blankets for guests, but if it’s even a little chilly, bring a big coat.
Our tour guide for the day was none other than Captain Tucker – yes, that Tucker: the owner of the operation. Suited up in head-to-toe camo and with congenial confidence, he introduced himself and set the tone for the tour. His demeanor, so comfortable, so seamless, you would swear he has been there since the bayous were formed.
The boat, itself, was a 10-to-16-seater, although there were just eight of us on board on this day. The company has four such boats, with one in production, making it one of the largest airboat tour fleets in South Louisiana. We were seated on the back row, but the high canopy made for ample viewing no matter where you sit.
Captain Tucker navigated the waters with ease, turning left at this tree and right at that one, making it easy to relax and enjoy the scenery. After a while, he stopped in an area dense with cypress and black willows and cut the engine to talk a little about the waterways and vegetation. “Welcome to my living room,” he said with a smile.” As he spoke, it became clear the tour probably changes with the seasons, making it an entirely new experience for repeat visitors. The water might be higher. Different plants could be seen. Wildlife behavior would vary.
After a few questions answered with Tucker-like ease, we were off once again. As we navigated our way through the trees and over stumps (the bottom of the boat is vinyl for a smooth ride), the wildlife suddenly became much more prevalent. Pintail ducks, hawks, and bec-croche watched with interest as we passed. We pointed, motioned to one another over the airboat engine (look!) and took photos.
As we progressed, there was a sense of anticipation that had been growing among the group – unspoken, but it was there. The question on everyone’s mind: will we see any alligators today? We had been told more than once that gators don’t move much in the cold and the chances of seeing one were much lower than, say, during the spring mating season. But we were hopeful.
A few more stops, fabulous stories about life with the gators (I’ll let Captain Tucker tell you those), then the moment of truth. He cut the engine, moved tothe front of the boat and called out. “Allons, Jolie, bon ami!” Silence. Then to us, “They only speak French.” With a paddle, he slaps the water, sending out an echoed whack through the swamp. Silence. “Allons, Jolie, bon ami. C’est moi!” Another whack of the water. Silence.
Then she appeared. Jolie. A beautiful gator, who skittered up to the boat and approached Captain Tucker’s outstretched hand. He pulled on her head a little. Petted her. She was coy with him, but they clearly had a longtime friendship. She stayed for a long while, posing for pictures by the awed group and, I swear, looked us each in the eyes. (Wait, did Jolie and I just have a moment?) Truly an amazing experience.
“Ok, let’s see if we can find our way back,” Captain Tucker said with a now-familiar glint in his eyes. And, of course, he did with ease. As we approached the marina, I could better see the scope of Basin Landing. Boat slips, tour boats, the store, and the OG of area bars – Turtle’s.
Ah, Turtle’s. If you go to Basin Landing, you must also experience it. What the bar currently lacks in square footage, it more than makes up for in charm. We ordered a few flavors from their shots menu – which are delicious and more like mixed drinks – but they also have a full bar, and beer and wine.
As for what’s next for Basin Landing, construction on a huge floating dock is already underway. A new general store will be built on the dock, as well as the new Turtle’s Bar & Grill (yes, that means food). As we said our goodbyes and headed to the car, I made a note to be sure to grab a bite to eat when I return – after all, I’ll be back soon to visit my old friend, Jolie.