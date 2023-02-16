Quantcast
Resident Tourist

My Afternoon with Captain Tucker and Jolie

Atchafalaya Basin Landing Swamp Tour

How is it possible I’ve grown up in Louisiana and never been on an airboat swamp tour? No matter. I checked that off my bucket list at Basin Landing this month. Wind in my hair, roar of the engine, and some of the most beautiful swampland around. Oh, and there was that moment I stared into the eyes of an alligator from just a few feet away. More on that later.

On the day of our tour, my husband and I drove a short 30 minutes to the marina in St. Martin Parish. Ample signage led us up and over the levee where, at the top, we were able to see the entirety of the operation. The property was purchased as a small marina in 1999 by current owner Tucker Friedman, but has grown into one of the biggest attractions in the area. 



