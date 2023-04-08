Missy Ardoin simply wanted a place to dig in thedirt and grow a few flowers. Now she operates a venue that has become one of the most sought-after spots for photography and small gatherings in Acadiana. Magnolia Greenhouse was our host venue for this year’s Spring Fashion Showcase, and one look at the photos will tell you why.
Tucked away behind a shop home, in the countryside of Youngsville, a greenhouse made from salvaged windows, the meandering gardens, and an idyllic red chicken coup are nestled together, waiting to provide the perfect backdrop for photos and gatherings. An arbor built out of antique doors invites guests to enter. Socks, a Blue Heeler mix, and Gypsy, a Shepadoodle, trot around in the background. And (if you’re lucky) you’ll spot their newest rescue turtle, Turdy.
Missy and husband Jascha Ardoin bought the property several years ago to raise their children Magnolia (Maggie) and Duke. Initially, their new backyard was empty, with the exception of seven persimmon trees, a large oak, and a chicken shed. They adopted an older flock of chickens and quickly fell in love with their country life of collecting fresh eggs and using shells and waste as fertilizer. (Their flock would grow to ten hens and two roosters – one of which gives them a hard time, but is “too pretty to become gumbo.”)
Then, during the pandemic, the Ardoins turned the downtime into opportunity. “That was when we started our very first garden,” Missy recalls. “‘Thank you Covid,’ I always say.” She didn’t always have a green thumb, but had a lot of influences along the way. Her grandfather kept gardens and taught her the importance of having nitrogen in the soil for plants to thrive. “He spoke a lot about how his family had a garden, and how without it, they wouldn’t have survived,” she recalls. Missy’s mother-in-law (Carla Ardoin) and her husband’s grandmother (Annette Benoit) were also huge influences on the young mother. “My mother-in-law always had such a beautiful eye for gardening and home design. We both love the same things. A lot of my greenhouse was built in hopes to one day have a beautiful oasis like her backyard.”
With her strong influences and beautiful property, Missy was soon looking to the next step: building a serene greenhouse. “Thankfully Facebook Marketplace was listening,” Missy says. “My phone alerted me that there were old windows posted for sale in Crowley.” She met with the seller, loaded the haul in her Explorer, and brought home 44 windows salvaged from the same home – a pleasant surprise to her husband, who stipulated they should match.
As for the huge magnolia stained glass window, the showpiece of the greenhouse that shares its name, Missy says she feels like it was “custom made for our custom greenhouse.” She explains, “It was left over from a business that closed down. Because of the large size and custom measurements, it was difficult to find the perfect person to take the beautiful stained glass. But the Magnolia was perfect for us. Our first child’s name is Magnolia Pearl.”
Missy also owns and operates Acadiana Reading Center in Breaux Bridge, a homeschool and tutoring service specializing in students and adults with Dyslexia. During the year it took to build the greenhouse, she was able to use the experience as a learning opportunity for her students, who helped in the process and learned about the many skills that exist outside of academics. “It gave me a strong appreciation for their talents,” she says.
“I would love to take the time to thank my students: Trace Allemond, Macy Allemond, Tyler Romero, Emily Frederick, Reese Huval, Hayden Boudreaux, Arthur Torkowski, and Jersi Menard. I also want to thank my Brother in law Jordan Ardoin, and my husband’s good friends Dylan Speight and Tyler Linney.”
It wasn’t long after the greenhouse was built that Missy noticed its potential, after a few friends and family had used it for small events and photoshoots. She decided to test the waters, and hosted a styled shoot, inviting photographers to the venue to use if for their own portfolios. “That was our first big event,” she says. “It was probably the day I realized when total strangers were in awe of some old windows and stained wood,’ she quips.
Since then, the venue has been host to elopements, micro-weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers, and styled shoots for photography education. “We also offer romantic date nights, where couples can come and paint together,” she says. “The most unique event we’ve hosted was a candle pouring party with Pure Intentions Candle Company. We planned a team building event and all of my workers from Acadiana Reading Center came. We ate delicious charcuterie boards and made our own personal candles. I really enjoyed that!”
Over the years, Missy has added furniture, swings, and other interchangeable elements to the venue, allowing for varied, more unique shoots and events. “I love being creative. Allowing a space for other photographers to come in and be creative is such an amazing thing.” Missy works with each of her clients before an event to determine which elements will be set up in the venue. She works continuously to keep the greenhouse and gardens updated and is currently working on plans for mosaic pathways and a picket fence around the garden. “ I would love to talk expansion,” she offers. “If there are any investors that would like to hear my ideas, reach out!”
For now, Missy is busy running her two businesses and looks forward to evenings, when she can tend to her plants and unwind. “It’s my time to quiet my thoughts, and just take in the smallest of victories each plant makes. I love to watch the wind blow through the leaves and the plants. The beauty of nature is so calming. I recommend anyone who is looking to slow their life down, to plant a garden.”
Magnolia Greenhouse is open year round, including during the holiday season for family photos. Contact the venue directly for pricing.