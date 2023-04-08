Quantcast
Venue Profile

Magnolia Greenhouse

The Little Sanctuary in Youngsville

Missy Ardoin simply wanted a place to dig in the dirt and grow a few flowers. Now she operates a venue that has become one of the most sought-after spots for photography and small gatherings in Acadiana. Magnolia Greenhouse was our host venue for this year’s Spring Fashion Showcase, and one look at the photos will tell you why. 

Tucked away behind a shop home, in the countryside of Youngsville, a greenhouse made from salvaged windows, the meandering gardens, and an idyllic red chicken coup are nestled together, waiting to provide the perfect backdrop for photos and gatherings. An arbor built out of antique doors invites guests to enter. Socks, a Blue Heeler mix, and Gypsy, a Shepadoodle, trot around in the background. And (if you’re lucky) you’ll spot their newest rescue turtle, Turdy. 

