Letter from the Editor

Notice anything different? Aside from the more obvious theme of food (food!) this month, change seems to be an underlying sentiment in many of our stories. Redefining business plans. Calibrating vision. Shifting focus.
Facing the strange ch-ch-changes, as it were, is something we all experience, whether planned or not. I’m not a huge fan of change for change’s sake, but I sure do love it when 1.)a shift makes sense and 2.) the effort is rewarded with a great outcome. For example, we recently brought on two new account executives, and…just…wow. Caély Romero and Hope Cleveland have come in strong, elevating the level of service and offerings to our advertisers and strengthening our relationships with these vital businesses.
Also, in this month’s issue there are a few additions to our slate of regular features. On the last page, you’ll now find Lagniappe (we thought about calling it something else, but it is, in fact, lagniappe in every sense of the word). There we will present those fun, last-minute, “oh, by the way” items. Also you’ll find a new feature called Resident Tourist. Since moving to this area, I find myself enjoying things about Acadiana from fresh eyes, so I wanted to share some of those experiences with readers in hopes you, too, will enjoy them in a new light.
Change can expand your experiences in unexpected ways, defining their edges and making their colors more vibrant. We hope the magazine’s evolutions do just that for you. Let us know what you think!