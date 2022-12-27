Quantcast
Resident Tourist

Lafayette Salt Cave

The Gift of Ahhh for a Hectic Month

  • Updated

It had been a particularly stressful few weeks for me, beginning with the decision to purchase a new home smack dab in the middle of the holidays and during the worst mortgage rate hike in recent memory. Who does that? But I digress. 

While we were excited to move, I quickly began to feel that ominous onset of depleting energy that comes from weeks of jaw clenching, tongue biting and contract signing (if you know, you know). Then, like a literal beacon in the night, while driving down Johnston Street in Lafayette one evening, I saw the soft glow from a storefront window: Lafayette Salt Cave. 

7_SideBar_HecticChristmas.jpg
