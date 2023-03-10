Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just Desserts

Area’s First Bake-off Benefits Local Football Team

Throughout Acadiana, in almost any given month, you are sure to attend a cook-off competition or eat your way through a festival dedicated to one of our many unique southern dishes. Gumbo champions have vied for the best roux, jambalaya victors have prevailed, and boudin top dogs hold steadfast in their class. But what about those of us hankering for something a little sweeter?

The First Annual New Iberia Baking Competition will be just the event to fill that sweet tooth void. On March 18, home bakers, pro bakers and kid bakers will battle it out to determine whose confections are the sweetest. The newest foodie competition is the recipe of Diana Colletti, the 2012 winner of The Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred