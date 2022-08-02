Quantcast
It's a Miracle

  • Updated
Editor's Column August 2022
I don’t say it lightly: this month’s issue (aptly dubbed the Faith Issue) is nothing short of a modern-day miracle. Over the last month, the Acadiana Lifestyle staff has endured a slew of setbacks – any one of which would knock even the most prepared publication off its production cycle. We’re talking mysterious computer issues. We’re talking articles that were once promising stories but then disintegrated into empty pages of what the heck. And, of course, it wouldn’t be 2022 if we weren’t also talking COVID – yes, our designer went down, our most prolific writer went down, and then yours truly. 

We’ve certainly not been immune to challenges in the past, but this month will go down in the annals of our history as that one time we actually let ourselves think – even if just for one horrifying minute – this might not happen. Then, of course, the minute passed and we put our heads down, dug in our heels, and got back down to the business of making a magazine. 



