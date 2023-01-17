Quantcast
Personality Profile

It Takes a Village

Entrepreneur Chris Meaux Calls Teamwork Key to Success

Chris Meaux offers a succinct reality check for aspiring entrepreneurs who think they have the idea for the next Waitr. “Your idea is worth zero,” he says. Meaux founded the foaod delivery app Waitr in 2013 and served as its CEO until August 2019. He sold Waitr and now is the chairman and co-CEO of BoomNation, an app that connects businesses with skilled workers. Through his years as an entrepreneur and angel investor, he believes he has discovered where the true value lies. “The value is in the ability to build a team and create a company,” he says.

It’s the lesson he has learned from a lifetime of entrepreneurship.“It started with a lemonade stand,” Meaux says. “When I was 10 or 12, my sister and I started selling Christmas cards and wrapping paper door to door to win prizes and buy stuff with the credits we earned.” In high school, Meaux’s interest turned to technology. He struggled to find a way to make money in tech, until he met Michael Dell at an event when Meaux was in college. “He was just getting started,” Meaux recalls. “I had a conversation with him about building computers in his dorm room. That really got me interested. I thought, ‘This guy’s not much older than me.’”

6_Sidebar - Meaux and son.jpg

Chris Meaux with son Logan, who launched Mallard Bay, an app that connects outdoorsmen with guides and outfitters.


