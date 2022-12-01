Holiday Events

Get all the scoop on festive fun for the holiday season!
Dec. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas at the Joseph Jefferson Home
What: Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home and Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the Holiday Season.
Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens of Jefferson Island, New Iberia.
When: Daily from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-359-8525 or RipVanWinkleGardens.com
Dec. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House Museum & Shadowlawn
What: Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas tree, garlands and floral arrangements.
Where: 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin
When: Daily 10 am - 4 pm
Details: GrevembergHouse.com.
Dec. 1 - 31
Christmas on the Cajun Coast
What: Elegant antebellum homes decked in Victorian holiday finery, boulevards of live oaks twinkling with white lights, traditional holiday performances, and Christmas parades.
Where: Various locations in St. Mary Parish.
When: Check website for specific events.
Details: CajunCoast.com
Dec. 2
Twinkle Light Night
What: Santa wants to hear your Christmas wishes and loves to take pictures. The CMA elves have been hard at work planning lots of memory-making, hands-on Christmas fun. There is a flurry of activities in every corner of the Museum.
Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, 201 E Congress St, Lafayette.
When: Friday from 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Details: 337-232-8500 or ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com.
Admission: General $10 each; Members $5 each; Free for 12 months and under
Dec. 2 - 23
Noël Acadien Au Village
What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23 night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.
Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette.
When: Nightly from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Details: AcadianVillage.org.
Admission: $10 at the gate; $8 in advance.
Dec. 3
Les Mains Guidees Workshop — Santons de Provence
What: Kate Ferry returns for another Les Mains Guidées, this time, making Les Santons de Provence, traditional clay figurines that the Provençal make to place in the Christmas Crèche. Ferry is a well-known area artist, designer and illustrator who has made a career of doing award-winning work for Louisiana agencies and clients, while also producing her own works including murals, paintings and other artworks.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or
337-233-4077
Dec. 3
Lighting of the Tree Concert ft. Curley Taylor
What: Parc International has been transformed into a winter wonderland, perfect for celebrating the holiday season all month long. Enjoy the lighting of the Downtown Lafayette Christmas Tree and live music performed by Curley Taylor.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 5 - 8 p.m.
Dec. 3
Jingle Bell Market
What: Get all of your holiday shopping done and support the arts at the annual Jingle Bell Market. Vendors from across Louisiana will be in attendance. Shoppers can enjoy 10% off their purchase at the Museum store, free admission to the museum, hot cocoa and cookies. Free gift-wrapping will be available on all purchases. To add to the holiday cheer, Lafayette Ballet Theatre dancers will be a part of the art, posing in the gallery in their Nutcracker finery.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Details: HilliardMuseum.org
Dec. 3
Carencro Country Christmas
What: Family-oriented traditional event, choirs, arts and crafts, and food booths. Santa pictures will start at 10:00 am! Judging of homes and businesses for holiday decor will also take place, and bins will be available for clothing donations.
Where: Carencro Community Center, 5115 N University Ave
When: Saturday 9 am - 3 pm
Details: Carencro.org
Dec. 3
Noël à Broussard
What: The 2022 Broussard Christmas parade begins at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Albertson Parkway, and will head up Morgan Street, take a right onto Main Street, and end at Arceneaux Park. After the parade gather in front of Broussard City Hall for reindeer games, face painting and balloon artistry, Papa Noel’s Market, and The Annual Lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6:30 pm.
Where: Downtown Broussard
When: Saturday from 3-7 pm
Details: BroussardChamber. net
Dec. 3 - 4
Christmas at the Barn
Craft Show
What: Shop ‘til you drop at the Christmas at the Barn Craft Show. There will be more than 30 vendors with a variety of handmade crafts, Santa for pictures, fun jumps, gumbo, a car show, sweets and more.
Where: The Stables Events and Weddings, 3214 Sugar Oaks Road, New Iberia
When: Saturday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-339-4017
Dec. 4
Christmas Carnival
What: Come one, come all to the Merry & Bright Series Christmas Carnival, presented by Meritus Credit Union.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.
Dec. 4
Sonic Christmas Parade
What: Ho Ho Ho! The Sonic Christmas Parade is making a comeback to officially welcome Santa to Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette to Oil Center
When: Sunday beginning at 1 pm
Details: 337-501-2600
Dec. 4
St. Martinville Christmas
Tour of Homes
What: St. Martinville’s Garden Club hosts an annual Tour of Homes, which includes several local historic and modern homes, along with a local business, decorated with a Christmas theme.
Where: Duchamp Opera House, 200 S Main St, St. Martinville
When: 1 - 5 pm
Details: StMartinville.org
Dec. 6 - 9
Gingerbread House Contest
What: Bake and decorate your favorite Vermilionville house or feature in gingerbread for fun and prizes. During Vermilionville’s Old Time Winter, guests will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite gingerbread house. Winners will be announced at noon during Old Time Winter Family Day.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8
Downtown Candlelight Service
What: The churches of Downtown Lafayette invite everyone to Parc International for a multi-denominational Candlelight Christmas Service. The event will include a reading of the Christmas Story and a performance of traditional Christmas carols. This event is open to people of all denominations and is a safe space for all to gather and celebrate the holiday season.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dec. 10
Queen City Christmas Parade
What: Bayou Traditions Inc. will present the annual Downtown New Iberia Christmas parade. More than 100,000 lights have been installed along the parade route, which runs from Torrido Village to Jefferson Street. There will be Christmas floats, dance schools and band performances along with plenty of Christmas throws.
Where: Historic Downtown Main Street New Iberia
When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 10
Movies in the Parc ft. The Polar Express
What: Come downtown for a special holiday screening of The Polar Express in Parc International. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for kid’s activities. The movie will begin after dark.
Free activities include photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4 - 6 p.m. Paid activities include popcorn from Popalicious and face painting with Dip & Dabble.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10
Holiday Art Market at ArtWalk
What: Holiday Market will include over 30 local vendors with one-of-a-kind artworks and crafts, perfect for gifting, along Polk Street near the Vermilion parking garage. There will also be live music!
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday 4 - 8 pm
Dec. 10
Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade
What: Get into the spirit of the season with this lighted boat parade and tons of family fun. The annual Delcambre Boat Poker Run and Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade supports the Delcambre High School Band.
Where: Delcambre Docks, 411 S. Richard St., Delcambre.
When: Saturday from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/DelcambreBoatParade
Dec. 10
The Booth at Christmas
What: Enjoy pop up holiday stations for holiday photos at a variety of photo stations. Prices are $7 per station, or $25 to do all stations for groups up to 6 people.
Where: Magnolia Square, 111 Iberia St., New Iberia.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Dec. 10
A Very Berry Christmas Quest
What: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with local businesses, will be hosting a family scavenger hunt to celebrate the Christmas season in Iberia Parish. Families will pick up goody bags filled with coupons and holiday treats at the chamber’s office, along with their quest cards which track the activities they participate in throughout the day. Families able to collect stickers on their cards will be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
Where: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-364-1836 or IberiaChamber.org
Dec. 10
Pancakes & PJs with Santa
What: Spend a morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy tons of fun Christmas activities, photo-ops and delicious food.
Where: Sliman Theater, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.
Dec. 10
3rd Annual Christmas ArtWalk in Paris a la Breaux Bridge
What: Stroll Downtown Breaux Bridge for an open-air market under festive street lights. The downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants will stay open late, while local artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind gifts and art for your Christmas shopping needs.
Where: 100-200 Block of Bridge Street, Downtown Breaux Bridge
When: Saturday from 4 - 8 p.m.
Details: BreauxBridgeLA.net
Dec. 10
Abbeville’s Cajun Christmas Celebration
What: Come out to Abbeville for their first Cajun Christmas Celebration. There will be live music in Magdalen Square along with photos with Santa and a kid’s crafting corner, arts & crafts vendors along Concorde Street, and a Christmas parade starting at 5:30 pm from the train tracks on S. State Street. It will march north towards Edwards Street and then end back at the tracks by way of S. Washington Street.
Where: Downtown Abbeville
When: Saturday 5 - 9 pm
Details: Facebook: @AbbevilleCajunChristmasCelebration
Dec. 10
St. Lucy Festival of Lights
What: St. Lucy is the patron saint of vision and light. There are all sorts of activities and Christmas music and food leading up to the switch being flipped once the sky is dark, revealing the lighted church and trees on the church grounds.
Where: St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, St. Martinville
When: Saturday at 4 pm
Details: SaintMartinDeTours.org
Dec. 10 - 11
The Nutcracker
What: Lafayette Ballet Theater, with Principal dancers from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the entire dance community, presents the full-length holiday classic, The Nutcracker
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Details: 337-291-5555 or LafayetteBalletTheatre.org
Dec. 11
Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade
What: Main Street Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups. It will begin on West Main Street at the corner of Saunier Drive and ends at the Shrimp Festival Building.
Where: Main Street, Delcambre
When: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-519-2541 or IberiaTravel.com
Dec. 12 - 23
Old Time Winter Celebration
What: The community is invited to experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past as Vermilionville’s historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear. Visitors young and old are invited to sing Christmas carols, listen to storytelling, decorate cookies, make bousillage ornaments, view the decorations in the village, vote for their People’s Choice in the Gingerbread House Contest and much more.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 13
Do You Hear What I Hear
What: Keep the tradition alive or start a new one at this musical celebration of Christmas, featuring beloved holiday tunes and traditional favorites including Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and sing-along. This celebration is guaranteed to get the whole family in the Christmas spirit!
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette
When: 7 pm
Details: AcadianaSymphony.org
Dec. 16 - 18
Christmas in the Park
What: Christmas in the Park presented by First Horizon features live music by Chubby Carrier, Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco, Wayne Toups. There will also be kids activities, photos with Santa and Sleigh Rides. There will also be food available for purchase and $10 on-site parking.
Where: Moncus Park in Lafayette
When: Friday - Sunday from 6 - 9 p.m.
Dec. 17
Teddy Bear Tea presented by Roots Pediatric Dentistry
What: Moncus Park’s magic-filled Teddy Bear Tea includes a specialty menu and entertainment designed for the young and the young at heart. Mrs. Claus welcomes families while they enjoy a presentation of delicious holiday food, tasty pastries, and unlimited mimosas for Mom and Dad.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Dec. 17
Old Time Winter Family Day
What: Vermilionville’s artisans will be on hand to demonstrate winter traditions of the Acadian, Creole and Native American cultures such as open hearth cooking demonstrations and making candles, soap, natural decorations, and citrus pomanders. Winners of our Gingerbread House Competition will be announced at noon. Children will enjoy writing letters to Papa Noël, and can even meet the French Santa Claus himself, who was actually a trapper that would deliver presents such as candy, money and small toys.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dec. 18
Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch
What: In this interactive mystery, guests will meet a slew of sleighing suspects, one of which is a merry murderer. Who of our investigators will crack the case and send Santa’s slayer to the top of the naughty list? There’s only one way to find out! Don your Christmas attire and be a part of this exciting event at Moncus Park for Mistletoe and Mystery.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Sunday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Dec. 21
Movies at Moncus with Caroling
What: This family-fun event begins with cheerful carols led by Wonderland Performing Arts followed by a classic Christmas movie shown on the big screen. Snacks and beverages available for purchase. Parking on-site is $10.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Wednesday from 6 - 9 p.m.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Noon Carnival & Countdown
What: Ring in the New Year at the stroke of noon with fun for the whole family.
Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Lafayette
When: Saturday 10 am - 2 pm
Details: ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com