Letter from the Editor

Here's Your Sign

Anne Songy.jpg

Last winter (you know the one – when that hard freeze zapped every exposed leaf in the yard into a sad, shriveled mess) my husband and I bought a new home. Two of my favorite things (other than said husband) are water and vitamin D, so I was particularly excited our new home came with a pool. For months, we’ve been staring longingly at it, listening to the trickling water features as our teeth chattered in the winter air. We checked the chemical levels daily, adjusting and fine-tuning. We skimmed it, emptied the leaf trap, and kept a watchful eye over the cleaning robot rolling across the bottom. 

I grew up with a backyard pool, so the first plunge of the season has always signaled the blessed arrival of summer. End of school. Lazy days splashing in the water and soaking up the sun. This year, when that day finally arrived – the day the water temperature finally reached near 70 degrees and it was “safe to go into the water” – it was just as fabulous as I’d hoped. 







