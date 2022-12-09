Quantcast
Have Yourself a Very Vintage Christmas

Add Secondhand Treasures to Your Holiday Decor

1_MainREVVintageChristmas-1.jpg
Decorating the house is a huge part of the holiday season for most of us. Bins and boxes pulled from storage, eagerly opened up, and emptied onto every surface available. Dollar store specials, the children’s art projects, and the pieces you made during your what-the-heck-let’s-flock-it stage. They are all waiting to be chosen. 

But what if, this year, you want to go a little more traditional? You begin looking at those inherited ornaments, handed down from your great-grandmother, a little more fondly. You see the holiday decorations from your childhood days in a little different light. A light polish here, a slight dusting there, maybe a little glue, and they’ll be perfect.

2_REVVintageChristmas-2.jpg
3_REVVintageChristmas-3.jpg
