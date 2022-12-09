Decorating the house is a huge part of the holiday season for most of us. Bins and boxes pulled from storage, eagerly opened up, and emptied onto every surface available. Dollar store specials, the children’s art projects, and the pieces you made during your what-the-heck-let’s-flock-it stage. They are all waiting to be chosen.
But what if, this year, you want to go a little more traditional? You begin looking at those inherited ornaments, handed down from your great-grandmother, a little more fondly. You see the holiday decorations from your childhood days in a little different light. A light polish here, a slight dusting there, maybe a little glue, and they’ll be perfect.
If vintage is the way you decide to go this Christmas, and you want to expand on your own collection, don’t miss the opportunity to shop for secondhand treasures. Acadiana has dozens of fantastic antique shops, thrift stores and consignment boutiques that a packed with festive holiday decor spanning decades.
If adding vintage pieces feels a little overwhelming, start with one aspect of your decor and hunt from that angle. Try decorating only your table, or just your mantle, then step back and reassess. Need some inspiration? Take a look at these four ways you can approach your decorating and shopping. And have yourself a Very Vintage Christmas!