Fall Fashion Showcase Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Buy Now Buy Now Kerrington Claire Boutique • 337-330-2641. •. 817 Albertson Parkway | Broussardshopkerringtonclaire.com Buy Now Blue Butterfly Boutique • 337-376-6129 • 141 W Main Street | New Iberiabluebutterflie.com Buy Now Allain’s Jewelry • 337-365-2421 • 221 E Main Street | New Iberiaallainsjewelry.com Buy Now Emily Katherine Boutique • 337-321-9120 • 1000 Parkview Drive, Suite 23 | New Iberiaemilykatherineboutique.com Buy Now Gulotta’s • 337-364-4149 • 916 S Lewis Street | New Iberiagulottas.com Buy Now Lilou • 535½ Jefferson Street | LafayetteInstagram: @lilou-lafayette Buy Now Lafayette Jewelers • 337-534-4551 • 3215 Louisiana Avenue | Lafayettelafayette-jewelers.com Buy Now All About You • 337-560-8355 • 910 E Main Street, New Iberia • 2810 E Milton Ave, Youngsvilleallaboutyougift.com Buy Now Genterie Supply Co. • 337-401-3833 • 408 Jefferson Street | Lafayettegenterie.com Buy Now T Shirts & Treasures • 337-828-9655 • 1726 Main Street | Franklinfacebook.com/tshirts.treasures Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photographer | Cameron TheyardModels | Michelle Desormeaux & Connor LandryVenue | Causey House, Jeanerette Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cameron Theyard Showcase Photographer Fashion Connor Landry Michelle Desormeaux Model Sign up for our email newsletters